Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes/Bills — April 11, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

2022-2023 District Budget Hearing/Regular Board Meeting

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, April 11, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, Garnand, Scott and Reinke present. Sappingfield absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Budget Hearing

H. Approve 2022-2023 Certified Budget

Mesz moved to approve 2022-2023 certified budget. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

I. Communications

1. Board member update

J. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s Report

No positive COVID cases in either building for the second month in a row

Elementary had 99% attendance at parent teacher conferences

IASAP tests are scheduled for the week of April 25

3rd grade went to the circus last week

The baseball field project is moving along nicely. Costs have come back higher than expected but can be offset by delaying replacing grass on the field

The 5-year maintenance and facilities plan has been updated and will be brought to the buildings and grounds committee soon

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

Congratulations to Ridge Kunkel for getting a gold rating at districts and advancing to State in Ag Sales

We will be conducting the state annual Conditions for Learning Survey. This is a survey the state requires all public schools to administer gauging the different aspects of their school day

Upcoming events include the Foundation basket auction, fine arts night, class night, and graduation

3. Monthly financial reports

Anderson presented monthly financial report

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked question about the greenhouse

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Mesz moved to approve consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Personnel

1. Approve resignation of Wrestling Cheerleading Coach

Reinke moved to approve resignation of Randi Koehler. Mesz seconded. Reinke, Mesz and Garnand yay. Scott nay.

2. Approve contract for Jr,/Sr. High Activities Director

Mesz moved to approve Jamey Lloyd. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve contract for Show Choir Sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Emily Klaumann. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve contract for High School Instrumental Music Sponsor

Mesz moved to approve Mike Meyer. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve contract for Drama/Musical Sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Emily Klaumann. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve contract for National Honor Society Sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Mike Meyer. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve contract for Student Council Sponsor

Mesz moved to approve Jeff Firsching. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve contract for Head Senior Class Sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Ashley Widman and Dan Grau. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve contract for Elementary Music Sponsor

Mesz moved to approve Chuck Prior. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve contract for Elementary Yearbook Sponsor

Reinke moved to approve Brenda Mitchell. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve contract for High School Principal

Mesz moved to approve Brandi Jessen. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve contract for Superintendent/Elementary Principal

Garnand moved to approve Chad Shook. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

M. New Business

1. Approve advanced debt levy

Reinke moved to approve advanced debt levy. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve budget guarantee for 2022-2023 school year

Reinke moved to approve budget guarantee. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. First reading to amend board policy regarding the 600 series: Education Program

4. Approve the Band/Choir Trip

Reinke moved to approve band/choir trip to Minneapolis. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve Quiz Bowl Trip

Reinke moved to approve quiz trip to Chicago. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve SBRC request for spending authority for retention payments

Reinke moved to approve SBRC request for spending authority of $27,500 and exhibits. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve renewal of Equipment Breakdown Insurance

Mesz moved to approve Equipment Breakdown insurance policy. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve Title IX policy

Garnand moved to approve Title IX policy. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve Board President’s signature stamp designee

Mesz moved to approve Tonia Healy for board president’s signature stamp designee. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

N. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.

Rick Scott, Board President

Ryan Anderson, Board Secretary

BOARD REPORT — April 2022

OPERATING FUND

Fund Total: 99,469.59

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

DEBT SERVICES FUND

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 19, 2022