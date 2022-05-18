Mary E. Hill, age 86, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City, IA.

A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Pastor Shirley Nelson officiated. Committal Services followed in the Fairfield Cemetery (Rock Branch) of rural Correctionville. Visitation was on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Mary E. Hill the daughter of Walter G. Livermore and Carrie E. (Manson) Livermore was born on February 6, 1936, in Oto, Iowa. Mary graduated from Oto High School with the class of 1954.

On June 6, 1954, Mary married Kenneth L. Hill, in the United Methodist Church of Oto, Iowa. The couple were blessed with two children, Debra and Bryan.

After her children were grown, Mary commenced in working outside of the home at the grocery store and convenience store in Anthon, Iowa.

Mary enjoyed attending her son Bryan’s and grandchildren’s sporting events along with her husband Kenneth. She liked camping, cooking, gardening, playing cards, Scrabble, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of the Methodist Church of Anthon.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Debra (Chauncey) Wilson and Bryan (Faye) Hill both of Anthon, IA; grandchildren: Jeffery (Tara) Hill of Anthon, IA, Jennifer (Beau) Hanson of Castana, IA, Rebecca (Brock) Harris of Sioux City, IA, Anthony “Tony” (Torey) Hill of Kingsley, IA; 10 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth L. Hill; parents Walter and Carrie Livermore; great-grandsons Bryton and Brenden Hill; sister-in-law Eunice (Marvin) Clause; in-laws Lyle (Lola) Hill.