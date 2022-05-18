Peggy Lou Wielenbeg

Peggy Lou (Reinking) Wielenbeg, 76 of Racine, WI, formerly of Kingsley, died January 27, 2022 at Oak Trace Nursing Home in Downers, Illinois.

There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, IA with Darla Rock officiating. Following the graveside there will be a time of fellowship with Peggy’s family at the Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Rohde Funeral Home.

Peggy was born March 13, 1945 the daughter of earl and Leona (Petersen) Reinking. For her early education she attended a one-room schoolhouse. Through high school, she participated in sports and was part of the six-on-six girls’ basketball team that went to the Iowa State Tournament.

After graduating from Kingsley-Pierson High school as valedictorian in 1963, she earned a BA in mathematics from St. Olaf College and a MS in mathematics from the University of Wisconsin.

Peggy taught math for many years at the Prairie School in Racine, Wisconsin, and later at University School in University Heights, Ohio. She also spent a year teaching math in the United Emirates. She visited Japan, bottle-fed a baby hippopotamus in Africa, and flew on NASA’s “vomit comet” airplane to train astronauts.

Through her teaching and devotion to her devotion to her students, she bettered many lives.

On June 15, 1968 Peggy and Norbert were united in marriage. They welcomed two sons, Erik and Aaron. Norbert later passed away.

Peggy married Emmanuel Ajagu in 1998 and is survived by him; also her two sons, Eric (Margaret) Wielenberg and their two sons, Jake and Henry of Plainfield, IN, and Aaron (Wendy) Wielenberg and their two daughters, Cece and Lucy of Downers Grove, IL; one brother, Roger (Joan) Reinking, Kingsley, IA; and a sister Ruth White, Johnston, IA.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Norbert Wielenberg.