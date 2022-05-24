Kelley Brian Gray passed away May 12, 2022 in the Gray farm home on Story Avenue.

A celebration of life will soon be announced.

Born on April 4th, 1966, Kelley encountered learning and emotional difficulties at an early age. Through strength and resilience, his parents ushered him into the world of sobriety where he made it his life’s mission. We are beyond proud to know Kelley died sober and would have been claiming his 12-year chip in August.

There were days Kelley might attend 6 meetings so his beloved Hawkeye Club will forever be cherished for helping him through the dark times of his heart and mind.

Kelley was quick with the market numbers and found great joy in a sale barn. He had a keen eye and memory in the world of livestock. He was the caretaker of ponies and dogs whenever mom and dad decided to leave town and we are most grateful for his service while mom and dad were facing their health issues.

There is still horse manure on his boots from his last trip to the pen and it will not be removed to preserve this memory of him doing something he loved.

Kelley is preceded in death by his grandparents, Russell and Louise Gray and Emil and Helen Carstens; his parents, Bill and Marlis Gray: his sister, Lisa Gray (Robert Wilfahrt) and their children, Lucy and Benjamin; sister Angie Gray (Leo and Georgie); his brother Josh Gray (Leslie Gotto) and their sons, Colton (Chrissa Gray), Logan, Karsten, and Landon.

Donations can be made at any United Bank Iowa, Kelley Gray Memorial Fund or Venmo Lisa-Gray-207. Proceeds will be used for a donation to The Jackson Recovery Center, The Hawkeye Club, his local AA support group, and to cover funeral expenses.