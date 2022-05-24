Kingsley City Council Minutes — May 16, 2022

Kingsley City Council

May 16, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on May 16, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Jasperson and Bohle. Rolling and Beelner were absent.

The agenda was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Discussed red tagged property that is in need of mowing. Attorney Thompson will contact the owner. Tennis court nets will be put up.

Doors at Fire Station will be looked at along with hose tower.

Discussion on water rate study will be held at the June 6th meeting.

Wage review was moved to the June 6th meeting.

Amendment of Chapter 55 – Animals. Policies will be set on the impounding of stray or nuisance pets at the June 6th meeting.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 26, 2022