Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — May 16, 2022

Lawton City Council

May 16, 2022 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on May 16, 2022 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order around 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss, Nelsen, and Saunders. Otto and Roth were absent. Also in attendance: pubic works director Justin Dunnington, city clerk Tricia Jernberg, city attorney Glenn Metcalf, Dan Rhine, Carly and Mike Brown, Lori Hummel, and Blake Stubbs.

Agenda: Motion by Nelsen, second by Saunders to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Forum: Dan Rhine, 104 Pine, asked about the culvert that is located adjacent to his property. Asked the city to look at it and clean up the concrete pieces. Mayor will have city maintenance will come take a look at it and care of it if they can.

Sheriff report: There were 3 calls for service and patrols totaling 45 hours and 19 minutes. Deputies also spent 6.5 hours doing school related activities in the Lawton-Bronson school district.

Fire report: There were 8 calls for service and fire fighters attended hose deployment/hose load training.

Clerk report: Clerk reported there will be a general primary election on June 7th with polls at the Friendship Center open from 7am to 8pm. The LB FAMILY group sponsored city wide rummages will be June 10 and 11. The city wide cleanup will be June 10 through 17. Rolloff dumpsters will be placed in town and emptied as needed. Created a new building permit form that will hopefully be easier and more informative.

The Hunwardsen permit for 98 W Creek Lane will be issued once the agreement is filed with the Woodbury County recorder. Received the third payment request from H&R Construction for the new building to be approved at tonight’s meeting.

The annual audit exam reports for FY20 and FY21 are available for viewing, each council member and mayor were given a copy of the reports. Received a thank you note from the LB little league for all the work that’s been done at the ballfields this season so far.

The water meter reader is in and city staff will be trained June 15 and 16. There will be no change for residents. The IA DNR sent a letter regarding the upcoming EPA water line inventory that will need to be done by 2024. Letter was sent to 115 Cedar for grass and weeds.

Mayor report: Mayor thanked city maintenance and council for the work on the little league ballfields. Received a verbal complaint about speeding traffic on E Birch. City will look into speed signs to help. Mayor will be looking into a few homes in town that have junk and weeds on the property to get them cleaned up. Partnered with the fire department on an emergency generator for the station. Will be getting more information then presenting it to council.

Public works report: Director reported lots of mowing and weed-eating being done. Saunders asked about expenses.

Attorney report: Metcalf did not have anything new to report.

Consent agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to approve the minute from the April 13, 2022 regular city council meeting. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the May disbursements and April claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

RESOLUTION 2022-11 Fixing date for a meeting on the authorization of a loan agreement and the issuance of not to exceed $400,000 general obligation capital loan notes of the city of Lawton, State of Iowa (for general corporate purposes), and providing for publication of notice thereof.

Motion by Heiss, second by Nelsen to approve Resolution 2022-11. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all members voting aye.

Tara Way Park: Mike Wismont, 201 Tara Way, approached the council wanting to purchase a piece of land from Tara Way park to plant trees on. After discussion council decided against selling the land but will allow Wismont to plant the desired trees on city property as long as the city is involved in the placement.

RFI #5 for building: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the RFI#5 from H&R Construction for $1,980 to construction a retaining wall around the well on the north side of the building. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Rental agreement: Discussion including rate by guest number or event type, deposit amount, and liquor distribution options. Council will continue to discuss options.

Current city facilities: Discussion including leasing the building and selling the building. Public and council discussion on potential businesses wanted in town. Council will continue to discuss options.

With no further business, motion by Saunders, second by Nelsen to adjourn meeting at 6:20pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton- Claims & Revenues April 2022

ACCO UNLIMITED Chlorine $356.80

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING Testing $42.75

APEX CROP SERVICES LLC Pump & sprayer parts $1,393.10

AUDITOR OF STATE OF IOWA FY20 Annual Exam Filing Fee.. $350.00

BOMGAARS Shovels for GB ceremony $679.82

CITY OF LAWTON Fire Utilities $48.27

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $2,792.07

FELD FIRE Handle/Bale Nozzle $27.00

GILL HAULING, INC. March Garbage $6,158.33

H&R CONSTRUCTION CO. Payment #2 $4,275.00

HAKA PW Fuel February $808.70

HEALY WELDING Sweeper arm repair $220.00

ICAP Builders Risk Insurance $3,035.00

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,856.14

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,770.00

MCQUEEN’S SOFT WATER Water $38.50

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY Park swings & paint $78.14

MICROSOFT CORP Microsoft 365 Business Standard $20.75

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY Utilities $3,570.62

OLD IRON VINYL Vinyl stickers $150.00

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE Park equipment $309.60

SBW INC DBA ACE ENGINE Trimmer parts $79.39

SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY Services – March 2022 cats $111.00

SOOLAND BOBCAT Toolcat belt/idler repair $300.27

STAPLES – SIOUX CITY Office Supplies $65.75

THE RECORD March publishing $167.28

TREASURER ST IA Qtr 1 WET March Payment $891.19

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone & Internet $578.13

WIT Fire School $1,700.00

Total Claims by Fund: General $15,916.91, Fire $2,713.36, Road Use Tax $2,047.69, Building 2022 $4,275, Water $6,191.54, Sewer $1,139.86

Total Revenues by Fund: General $24,320.94, Fire $566.45, Road Use Tax $14,104.80, Local Option Sales Tax $10,406.42, Water $11,576.57, Sewer $12,052.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 26, 2022