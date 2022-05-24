Notice of Public Hearing

LAWTON-BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Pursuant to Chapters 21 and 298A Code of Iowa, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by Lawton-Bronson CSD, on June 13, 2022 at 7:00pm in the Library in Bronson. This hearing is on a resolution to expend funds from district’s Flexibility Accounts for any general fund purpose. These funds, in the amount of $68,000, $50,000, and $24,176 were unexpended and unobligated from Home School Assistance Program, Teacher Leadership Grants, and Professional Development for Model Core Curriculum, respectively.

All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary, on or before June 13, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Published on order of the Lawton-Bronson Community School District Board of Directors.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 26, 2022