Woodbury Central Community School

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL

Pursuant to Chapters 21 and 298A Code of Iowa, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by Woodbury Central School, at 6/13/2022 at 7:30 pm. in the High School Library. This hearing is on a resolution to expend funds from district’s Flexibility Account for any general fund purpose.

These funds, in the amount of $295,911.60, were unexpended and unobligated from the Home School Assistance Program, the Teacher Leadership Supplement, Core Curriculum and the Preschool Funds.

All persons interested are invited to attend this hearing and be heard. Written comments may be submitted to Christen Howrey, Board Secretary on or before 6/13/2022 at 12:00 noon.

Published on order of the Woodbury Central Board of Directors.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 26, 2022