What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Croulette Steak, Mango Salsa By Editor | May 24, 2022 | 0 Croulette Steak is “What’s Cooking?” in this week’s column (May 26). In last week’s Record (May 19), Pam made a tasty and colorful Mango Salsa. See those columns — plus the weekly crossword and Jon Kilstrom’s “Staying Well”, on page 2. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Pages 1 & 3 — Voting Information for June 7 Primary May 13, 2022 | No Comments » Page 9 — Mackenzie Moodie Art Show May 13, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 1 & 10 — Meals from the Heartland & Other School News May 13, 2022 | No Comments »