Woodbury Central School Board Minutes & Bills — May 9, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

May 9, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on May 9, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Lloyd, Thomsen, Reblitz, Verschoor, Steffen, Verschoor. Absent: none. Visitors: Joshua Loomis, James Loomis, Faith Lambert, Blake Stubbs.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from April 11, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Steffen to approve bills in the amounts of $26,758.12 from the General Fund, $10,908.16 from the PPEL Fund, $2,729.68 from the Activity Fund, and $14,056.21 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $70,881.72 from the General Fund, $9900.44 from the Activity Fund and $176.09 from the Nutrition Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: James Loomis addressed the board regarding his candidacy for the County Auditor Position.

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Report, testing, FAST Assessments

Mr. Bormann: Report – Information on graduation dates, senior schedule.

Lambert: Report on upcoming summer projects

Mr. Glackin: Report on projects going on.

Policies & Procedures

• Notification of open enrollment out

Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to deny the open enroll out request by Doyle Turner for Avery (10th) to attend Westwood due to untimely application. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the bid by DNC Movers of $1000 for the house at 507 West Dr. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Report by Lloyd on the buidlings and grounds committee meeting. Water drainage at the bus barn discussion

• No action on the Pickle ball court discussion. Consensus that there be no paint on the floor.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the purchase of a new convection oven from Hobart for $12,414 installed. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Discussion of Track Sharing Fee from Kingsley – no action taken.

Personnel

• Moved by Verschoor, second by Reblitz to reluctantly accept the following resignations: Kelly McElrath, Noah Hickman, Kathi Groth, and Becky Schultzen. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor, to approve Zak Riley as Asst. Baseball for the 2022 season. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the summer workers presented at $9.25 per hour for kids and Trish Healy as summer worker supervisor at $16.44 per hour. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Co-curricular: none.

Board Items

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the AJ Baugous Scholarships as presented: Makayla Warren, Lillian Ofert, Aidan O’Mara, and Malana Hudson. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to table the transfer for safety expenses from General to Activity Fund until next regular board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to set the Hearing on the transfer of funds to the Flexibility Account to June 13, 2022 at 7:30 in the HS Library. Motion carried all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the quote from Asset Services. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the Fiscal Year 2021 Audit report from Nolte, Cornman & Johnson as presented by Christen Howrey. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve maintaining the $120 annual weight room fee. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the list of 2022 graduates as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the purchase of Character Strong curriculum as required by the state for $3,498. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Thanks to Jeremy Cross for providing Chik-fil-A for the entire staff during educator appreciation week and to Security National Bank for the snacks as well.

Adjourn: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to adjourn at 8:50 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

