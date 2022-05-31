City of Correctionville — Notice of Public Hearing (Sale of 1973 Ford)

Correctionville City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of Correctionville shall hold a public hearing to sell the 1973 Ford F600 by sealed bids on June 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall, City of Correctionville, Iowa:

Sealed bids must be delivered to the City Clerk of Correctionville before 4:30 p.m. on June 13, 2022.

If anyone desires to inspect the property you do so by contacting the City Clerk of Correctionville.

At the hearing the bids shall be opened and anyone present may increase their sealed bids at said hearing.

The City Council will act on the sealed bids at that time. The property shall be sold “as is” and with no warranties.

The City of Correctionville reserves the right to reject all bids.

/s/ Kathy Hoffmann

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

/s/ April Putzier

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022