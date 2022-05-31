Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — May 25, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

May 25, 2022 — CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 5:30 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins and Plendl. Conference Call: Haggin. Absent: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. NEW BUSINESS

2021-2022 Amended Budget – Public Hearing:

President Bubke opened the public hearing for comments. There were no verbal or written comments and no one present for the public hearing. President Bubke closed the public hearing.

2021-2022 Amended Budget Adoption:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adopt the 2021-2022 amended budget. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to extend a contract to Emily Reinking as the FY22-23 Kindergarten teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Matthew Christopherson as Volunteer Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. OTHER BUSINESS

Donation:

The Band Department received a $25,000 donation from the Phillip, Sarah and Mark Harms Memorial Fund towards new equipment.

6. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 5:41 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022