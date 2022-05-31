Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — May 25, 2022
Kingsley-Pierson Community School
UNAPPROVED MINUTES
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
May 25, 2022 — CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY
1. CALL TO ORDER
The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 5:30 p.m.
2. ROLL CALL
Present Members: Collins and Plendl. Conference Call: Haggin. Absent: Herbold
3. AGENDA
Motion brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.
4. NEW BUSINESS
2021-2022 Amended Budget – Public Hearing:
President Bubke opened the public hearing for comments. There were no verbal or written comments and no one present for the public hearing. President Bubke closed the public hearing.
2021-2022 Amended Budget Adoption:
Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adopt the 2021-2022 amended budget. All voted aye, motion carried.
Contract Recommendations:
Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to extend a contract to Emily Reinking as the FY22-23 Kindergarten teacher. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve Matthew Christopherson as Volunteer Coach. All voted aye, motion carried.
5. OTHER BUSINESS
Donation:
The Band Department received a $25,000 donation from the Phillip, Sarah and Mark Harms Memorial Fund towards new equipment.
6. ADJOURNMENT
Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 5:41 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.
Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary
Matt Bubke, Board President
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 2, 2022