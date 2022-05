Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — May 16, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: 2 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:03 PM

II. Communications

Thank You letters from Anthon Center and Mapleton elementary for staff appreciation treats. Thank you letter from Security National Bank and homemade pies for School Board Appreciation Week.

III. Consent Agenda

Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $165,864.61; Management $10,048.83; PPEL $1,073; Activity $22,418.29; Hot Lunch $23,152.31; Infrastructure $44,681.79; Extra & Hourly Pay $131,438.20.

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the following hires: Lexi Weber (Dance coach), Sherrie Yockey (HS asst. girls’ basketball coach); Shelley Boggs and Sheila Lansink (MS Concessions), Erika McGrain (HS principal secretary); and Gaige Gill and Justin Kahl (summer weightlifting coaches); and resignations from Molly Petersen (teacher) and Karri Kraymborg (paraprofessional). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Resolution for Retention Incentive – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the retention incentive resolution. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Therefore, let it be resolved, the Board hereby authorizes the Superintendent to facilitate a one-time retention incentive payment in the amount of $1,000 to classified staff and administration, who sign contracts with the district no later than May 26,2022, and remain employed with the district through the 22-23 school year.

C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos – President Wimmer appointed Kody Berg, head custodian, as designated person for asbestos.

D. Approval of Classified Staff Handbook 2022-2023 – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the classified staff handbook for 22-23. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Intra-fund transfer Debt Service to PPEL – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve a one-time intra-fund transfer from debt service to PPEL in the amount of $24,167.72. This is the remaining balance after the bond was paid in full. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the non-certified and administrative contracts with a 3.17% total package and increased the activity route driving pay to $15/hour. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Approval of 2022-2023 General and Building-Level Handbooks – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 22-23 general and building level handbooks. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. Approval of Athletic/Activity Handbooks 2022-2023 – This item was tabled until June.

J. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2022-2023 – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve a $.10 increase in lunch and breakfast prices. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

K. Approval of Fall Coaches 2022-2023 – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 22-23 fall coaches. 5 ayes. Motion carried

L. Presentation and Proposal for Wrestling Room Upgrades – Mr Schaffer presented on the upgrades proposed for the wrestling room. Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the upgrades as suggested from Mr. Schaffer. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

M. Equipment Maintenance Renewal – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to discontinue the Jester equipment breakdown insurance. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

N. Vehicle Purchase – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the purchase of a 2018 chevy equinox from Mac’s Chevrolet for $25,500. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. Milk Bids for FY 22

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators, Section 504, and Title IX during June regular meeting

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports

VII. Announcements

A. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 22, 2022 at MVAOCOU High School Gymnasium

B. Next Meeting – Monday, June 13, 2022– in Anthon at 7:00 PM

VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:30 PM.

MVAO Board President — Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS — 5/16/22

GENERAL FUND

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION STUDENT DONATIONS 582.76

AMERICAN LEGION MCNIFF POST #389 FLAGS 49.95

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 156.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 954.86

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 128.18

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 79.45

BOGGS, SHELLEY REIMBURSEMENT 97.40

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 149.88

BRIZZI, PAUL REIMBURSE 275.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 18.31

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 853.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 515.28

CENTURYLINK PHONE 371.83

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 7,030.35

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 16,046.71

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 855.04

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 52.56

EDUCATORS BENEFIT CONSULTANTS, LLC FLEX BENEFITS 125.00

GATEWAY HOTEL TRAVEL 150.08

GENERATION GENIUS SUPPLIES 125.00

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 1,710.20

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 20.00

HANDKE, KIMBERLY REIMBURSEMENT 79.45

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HENDERSON, DAWN REIMBURSEMENT 300.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTION-AL, THE SUPPLIES 4,358.51

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 15.98

INLAND TRUCK PARTS & SERVICE SUPPLIES 19.54

IOWA CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION SUPPLIES 125.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 49.32

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 30.15

IOWA READING ASSOCIATION SUPPLIES 260.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS SUPPLIES 1,836.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 1,466.76

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 1,419.71

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 1,808.00

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 8.49

KING REINSCH PROSSER & CO LLP AUDIT 14,675.00

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

KLINGENSMITH, SHONA REIMBURSEMENT 119.41

LEARNING A-Z SUPPLIES 675.00

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 195.78

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 209.17

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 3,370.90

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,560.50

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 207.02

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 94.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 167.70

MENARDS SUPPLIES 71.88

MILLS PHARMACY SUPPLIES 77.09

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 921.58

NASCO SUPPLIES 22.05

NEW COOPERATIVE INC. FUEL 14,497.14

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 30.00

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 891.42

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 101.40

PAPER CORPORATION, THE SUPPLIES 1,442.40

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 334.07

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 3,741.75

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 65.40

SANDER, CALEB PIANO TUNING 240.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 18.08

SCHEER, CONSTANCE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, INC. SUPPLIES 908.34

SCHRAM, PAULA REIMBURSEMENT 259.00

SIMONSON-FONLEY, JACKIE REIMBURSEMENT 150.00

SONOVA USA INC. SUPPLIES 1,663.20

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC SUPPLIES 4,173.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 67,753.69

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 209.09

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRAINING 1,745.00

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 700.97

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 11.75

Fund Total: 165,864.61

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 5,250.56

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,798.27

Fund Total: 10,048.83

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

TIERNEY BROTHERS LLC SUPPLIES 1,073.00

Fund Total: 1,073.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CARROLL KUEMPER HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 200.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTER-CARD SUPPLIES 270.48

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 3,326.60

CHRISTENSEN, CALEB REIMBURSEMENT 240.24

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 252.43

COOK, BRIAN OFFICIAL 100.00

DECKER SPORTS SUPPLIES 471.00

DENISON-SCHLESWIG HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 200.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 346.89

DOESE PHOTOGRAPHY SUPPLIES 327.00

DUTCH MILL BULBS SUPPLIES 455.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 825.00

FITZPATRICK, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 33.41

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 567.26

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 2,462.40

GRAN, LACI REIMBURSE 29.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 838.00

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 184.40

IOWA FFA ASSN FFA DUES 423.00

IOWA BPA BPA DUES 162.50

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. TICKETS 146.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC. REGISTRATION 115.50

KRISPY KREME SUPPLIES 75.00

LAWTON BRONSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 200.00

MERLEY, LOGAN JUDGE 200.00

MITCHELL, ANDREA REIMBURSEMENT 325.00

NAGEL, RUSS OFFICIAL 200.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA SUPPLIES 590.00

OA/BCIG CSD ENTRY FEE 200.00

PASH, DALE OFFICIAL 400.00

RIDGE VIEW COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 200.00

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 504.43

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 404.27

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK CHANGE BAG 400.00

SIOUX CITY-EAST HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEES 845.00

SOUTHEASTERN PERFORMANCE APPAREL SUPPLIES 3,089.09

TROPHIES PLUS SUPPLIES 531.84

UPTOWN SPORTING GOODS SUPPLIES 414.75

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 170.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 1,332.80

WOODBINE CSD ENTRY FEE 160.00

YEAGER, ALLAN OFFICIAL 200.00

Fund Total: 22,418.29

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

CLAUSEN, JACLYNN REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

HILAND DAIRY MILK 3,064.34

MARTIN BROS. PKG. FOOD/SUPPLIES 19,587.77

SCHMIDT, TIFFANY REIMBURSEMENT 440.20

Fund Total: 23,152.31

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,634.11

FLEWELLING SAND & GRAVEL ROCK 666.23

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 2,385.23

JAY LAN LAWN CARE SERVICES 1,293.00

METRO ELECTRIC SERVICES 308.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,882.15

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES 4,359.65

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 272.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 15,246.00

SCHEELS WEIGHT ROOM EQUIPMENT 1,644.95

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 11,904.64

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS SUPPLIES 585.83

WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB RENT 2,500.00

Fund Total: 44,681.79

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022