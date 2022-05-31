Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — May 18, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, and Tom Conolly are present. John Parks is absent. Paul Malm connected via Zoom. Robinson motions to approve agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motions to approve the minutes from the May 4th meeting, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the April Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, Blake Stubbs, Joe Barnes, Harold Werley, Dave Christensen, Dianne Everhart and Brian Pedersen. No speakers during Open Forum.

Rebecca Socknat was not in attendance so no Emergency Management update was given. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. He invited the council to a Meet and Greet between the Moville Police Department representatives and the public on June 2nd from 5 to 6pm at the Main Street Park Pavilion. Following the Meet and Greet, there will be a badge pinning ceremony for new Police Department Reserves at 6:30 pm. The public is welcome at both events. There have been no new bids for the sale of the recently replaced Police vehicle, so no action at this time.

Public Works Supervisor Mike Weaver gave a Public Works Update. He has done interviews for the Public Works position and recommends the council hire Luke Lambert. Conolly motions to hire Luke Lambert for the Public Works position at a starting wage of $23 per hour, with an employment contract that states the certifications that will be required to attain within the first two years of employment. Thompson will draw up contract and provide to Weaver and Lambert. Malm seconds the motion; ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the tentative Development Agreement for the West Hill Development. The developer, Stratos Development Group, LLC, requests amending the requirement for houses built per year from four to two. Council is agreeable to this change and asks Thompson to edit the DA. Council is still reviewing other figures in the agreement requests to review again at the next meeting.

Council considers Resolution 2022-25 determining the necessity and setting dates of a consultation and public hearing on a proposed West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Plan for a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa. Hayworth motions to set the public hearing to June 15th, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviewed the Nuisance Abatement request for 147 Main Street. On May 2, 2022 the City sent an Official Notice of Dangerous Building to the property owner Everhart Apartments, LLC and subsequently deemed the structure unfit for human occupancy due to structural deficiencies noted in the structure above and the foundation below. Ms. Dianne Everhart requested an appeal hearing and it was scheduled tonight’s meeting. Ms. Everhart was present and passed out a document to council members and updated the council that she has hired contractor Brian Pedersen Family Construction to repair the existing overhead structure. He is present and states the joists need replaced and have been ordered and are due to be here June 3rd but the roofing materials have a further lead time. Clerk Peterson asked Ms. Everhart’s intentions and timeline to remediate the issues to the basement walls, foundation and footings. Everhart deferred to Brian Pedersen who said he had not been hired to work on that, but would consider looking at the issue and discuss with Everhart. Ms. Everhart requests an August 1, 2022 deadline to make these repairs. Robinson states that he would like safety to be prioritized by both parties and does not find the August deadline reasonable due to the current failing state of the structure. He would like the City to provide the property owner and contractor with clarity of expectations and requests that members of the City Council, Inspector Dave Christensen, and Contractor Brian Pedersen meet at the property and review the current state of the roof and the floor/foundation. Harold Werley, owner to the neighboring property, 141 Main, was in attendance and voiced concerns about damage that the structure at 147 Main could do to his property if and as it fails. A gap between the two structures recently appeared and is widening as the weeks go by. He welcomed anyone in the group to join him up on his roof to survey 147 Main for issues can be seen from that vantage point. The group agrees to go together after the meeting to view the issues. Robinson motions that the Council would like to see action taken starting next week and make a plan for moving forward, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Clerk Peterson informed the council that the owner of the property at 140 Main Street has made a payment on the 2020 sidewalk work done near his property. This outstanding balance was assessed to the property taxes by the County in January 2022 due to being unpaid. Clerk Peterson requests council guidance to act: either cancel the assessment and allow payments towards payoff of this balance, or leave the assessment as it stands. Robinson motions to leave the assessment as it stands, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2022-26 fixing a date for a Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement with the Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing to June 15, 2022, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews the liquor license application for Jeff’s Bar and Grill. No action at this time, will add to next agenda for review and possible approval.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. Clerk Peterson let the council know the Haskell Pool opening date is set for June 6th and Manager Shelly Schaeuble plans to return and has had many interested applicants. Mayor Fisher let the council know he has been attending other local council meetings and talking with local officials to gauge their interest in sharing a City Inspector with us via 28E. He has been getting many positive responses and will add the issue to a future agenda for discussion.

With no further business, Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 7:10 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries; meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 26,319.39

ROAD USE TOTAL 25,233.08

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 2,242.48

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 18,808.43

TIF LMI TOTAL 2,653.31

WATER TOTAL 16,208.07

SEWER TOTAL 20,551.41

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,357.64

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 113,373.81

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor/Payroll Checks: 4/22/2022- 6/01/2022

4-WAY STOP SHOP FUEL – FIRE 348.35

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 3,407.87

ACE ENGINE AND PARTS ENGINE REPAIR 218.00

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 64.00

ALERT-ALL CORP FIRE PREVENTION SUPPLIES 567.00

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 522.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 40.95

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 645.00

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. TESTING STORM WARNING SYSTEM 180.95

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 1,567.40

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 838.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 7,286.16

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 1,073.01

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 185.00

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ECHO GROUP SUPPLIES 35.55

AT & T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 300.54

GALLS POLICE UNIFORMS 697.88

GILL HAULING GARBAGE TONAGE & CITY CLEANUP 2,230.08

HACH COMPANY CHEMICALS 173.37

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 978.84

HEALY WELDING MOWING REPAIR 80.00

IOWA LAW ENFORCEMENT ACADEMY EDUCATION AND TRAINING 250.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 23.50

IPERS IPERS 7,024.95

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,686.53

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 95.90

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 74.88

KUCHEL ROLL-OFFS SPRING CLEANUP DUMPSTERS 1,800.00

LP GILL INC. QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,332.70

MATHESON TRI-GAS LINDWELD STREETS SUPPLIES 396.96

MEGAN CROSS MILEAGE 42.22

MENARDS SUPPLIES 974.64

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 6,065.59

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 6,900.12

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 762.00

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 563.30

OVERHEAD DOOR SHOP DOORS 400.00

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE – PAT 300.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 84.95

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 279.77

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,056.30

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 264.33

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK MAIN STREET/S 2ND/RIDGE II BOND 115,696.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND/INTEREST-RIDGE 23,945.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 59.88

STATE REVOLVING FUND REVENUE DEBT-LIFT STATION 98,081.25

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,689.00

SYMBOL ARTS POLICE PATCHES 825.75

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY LAGOON REPAIRS 7,725.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RIDGE BOND PAYMENT 48,718.50

UNITY POINT CLINIC TESTING 67.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,526.68

WEX BANK FUEL 1,265.70

WIATEL PHONE/INTERNET.. 686.88

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE FIRE SCHOOL 690.00

WTR SOLUTIONS, LLC SONAR IMAGING LAGOONS 2,600.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 367,699.37

Invoices: Paid 141,935.68

Invoices: Scheduled 225,763.69

Payroll Checks 20,376.57

==============

Report Total 388,075.94

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 4/22/2022-6/01/2022

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 63,949.31

110 ROAD USE TAX 67,954.52

200 DEBT SERVICE 124,111.10

600 WATER 39,555.48

610 SEWER 52,225.53

612 LIFT STATION UPGRADE 40,280.00

———————————————–

TOTAL FUNDS 388,075.94

