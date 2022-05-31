Moville City Council — Notice of Public Hearing (Development Agreement)

Moville City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF MOVILLE IN THE STATE OF IOWA,

ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSAL TO ENTER INTO A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

WITH SECURITY NATIONAL BANK OF SIOUX CITY, IOWA, AND THE HEARING THEREON

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Council of the City of Moville in the State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing on June 15, 2022, at 5:30 P.M. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 21 West Main Street, Moville, Iowa 51039, at which meeting the Council proposes to take action on the proposal to enter into a Development Agreement (the “Agreement”) with The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa (the “Developer”).

The Agreement would obligate the Developer to construct certain Minimum Improvements (as defined in the Agreement) on certain real property located within the Frontage Road Urban Renewal Area as defined and legally described in the Development Agreement, consisting of the construction of a commercial bank on the Development Property, together with all related site improvements, under the terms and following satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Agreement. One of the obligations of Developer relates to employment retention and/or creation.

WHEREAS, the City will complete the Public Improvements (as defined in the Agreement) in anticipation of, and in exchange for, Developer’s obligations in the Agreement; and

The Agreement also proposes that Developer and the City will enter into a Minimum Assessment Agreement with the County setting the minimum actual value of the Minimum Improvements for tax purposes at not less than $1,000,000.00.

A copy of the Agreement is on file for public inspection during regular business hours in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, Moville, Iowa.

At the above meeting the Council shall receive oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of said City, to the proposal to enter into the Agreement with the Developer. After all objections have been received and considered, the Council will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action on the proposal or will abandon the proposal to authorize said Agreement.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville in the State of Iowa, as provided by Section 364.6, Code of Iowa.

Dated this 19th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

City of Moville in the State of Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022