Moville City Council — Notice of Public Hearing (Urban Renewal Area)

Moville City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF A PROPOSED WEST HILL ADDITION HOUSING URBAN RENEWAL PLAN

FOR A PROPOSED URBAN RENEWAL AREA IN THE CITY OF MOVILLE, STATE OF IOWA

The City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, will hold a public hearing before itself at its meeting which commences at 5:30 o’clock P.M. on June 15, 2022 in the City Hall, 2l West Main Street, Moville, Iowa, to consider adoption of a proposed West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Plan (the “Plan”) concerning a proposed Urban Renewal Area in the City of Moville, State of Iowa, legally described as follows:

That portion of Outlot 1 of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (NE1/4-SW1/4) of Section 29, Township 89 North, Range 44 West of the 5th P.M., City of Moville, Woodbury County, Iowa, described as follows:

Beginning at the northeast corner of Bleil’s Third Subdivision to said City Moville; thence South 00°20’23” West along the west line of said Subdivision for a distance of 1162.47 feet; thence North 86°28’45” West for a distance of 364.53 feet to the west line of said NE1/4-SW1/4; thence North 00°37’11” West along said west for a distance of 1147.61 feet to the south right-of-way line of Clearview Street; thence South 88°52’51” East along said right-of-way line for a distance of 383.22 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 9.902 acres more or less. Subject to easements, if any, of record or apparent.

Said parcel being subject to all easements of record.

The foregoing described property shall also be known as the West Hill Addition to the City of Moville.

AND

The West Hill Addition Housing Urban Renewal Area also includes the full right-of-way of all adjacent streets bordering the Area, including Clearview Street.

A copy of the Plan is on file for public inspection in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, City of Moville, Iowa.

The City of Moville, State of Iowa is the local public agency which, if such Plan is approved, shall undertake the urban renewal activities described in such Plan.

The general scope of the urban renewal activities under consideration in the Plan is to stimulate, through public involvement and commitment, private investment in residential development in the Urban Renewal Area through various public purpose and special financing activities outlined in the Plan. A further purpose is to provide or aid in the provision of public improvements related to housing and residential development, and including assistance for low and moderate income family housing. To accomplish the objectives of the Plan, and to encourage the further economic development of the Urban Renewal Area, the Plan provides that such special financing activities may include, but not be limited to, the making of loans or grants of public funds to private entities under Chapter 15A of the Code of Iowa.

The City also may acquire and make land available for development or redevelopment by private enterprise as authorized by law. The Plan provides that the City may issue bonds or use available funds for purposes allowed by the Plan and that tax increment reimbursement of such costs may be sought if and to the extent incurred by the City. The Plan initially proposes specific public infrastructure or site improvements to be undertaken by the City, and provides that the Plan may be amended from time to time.

Any person or organization desiring to be heard shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard at such hearing.

This notice is given by order of the City Council of the City of Moville, State of Iowa, as provided by Section 403.5 of the Code of Iowa.

Dated this 27th day of May, 2022.

/s/ Jodi Peterson

City Clerk, City of Moville

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022