Pierson City Council Minutes/Claims — May 11, 2022

Pierson City Council

May 11, 2022

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 7PM. Council in attendance: Sistrunk, Krier, McQueen. Mayor Struve called to order the public hearing on the authorization of a Loan Agreement and the issuance of notes to evidence the obligation of the City Thereunder. No one was present and no written comments were received. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to close the public hearing.

Motion by Krier to approve the consent agenda. Items included minutes from the reg and special April meetings. Claims and disbursements through May 11, a building permit for WiaTel. The motion was seconded by Sistrunk, all voted aye; motion carried. Receipts by fund: General $40772.91, Road Use $4016.90, Special Rev $23492.72, Debt Service $12276.09, Water/Sewer $12013.04, Disbursements by fund: General $25516.99 Road Use $1926.86, Special Rev $3734.04, Water/Sewer $4960.60

The Sheriff report was given, they provided over 22 hours of patrol and responded to 3 calls for service.

The representatives from GÖLPHSTÖK were present to share the particulars of the festival with the council. This year’s festival will be August 20, 2022

Update of 4th Street: grass will need to be reseeded before retainage is released.

Motion by Krier to approve Resolution 2022-13 A RESOLUTION INSTITUTING PROCEEDINGS TO TAKE ADDITIONAL ACTION ON THE LOAN AGREEMENT, seconded by McQueen all vote aye motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to approve the first reading or Ordinance 178. An ordinance amending Chapter 145 definitions, seconded by Krier all voted aye; motion carried.

The zoning map was reviewed and tabled until the city attorney had time to review.

The clerk shared photos received with dogs at large. The city attorney will send a notice to the residents. A resident had inquired as to setting up a food bank shelf in town. Council agreed to the use of the community building once per month to distribute if the resident collected the goods on her property. The clerk asked the council for permission to purchase a document scanner- council agreed.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Krier to adjourn the meeting, motion carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Claims:

Airgas oxygen $46.72

Amazon ph buffer/supplies $58.62

Badger meter cell fee $178.00

Bomgaars supplies $344.10

Clark’s Hardware supplies $52.15

Display Sales banners $1,138.92

Feld Fire repairs $656.10

Foundation Analytical testing $141.75

Frontier phone/internet $206.28

GEMT fees $24.14

Iowa Finance Authority Water Loan $27,718.55

Iowa Prison Industries signs $57.42

IPERS pension $826.41

Jeanette Beekman mileage/phone $373.60

Joy Auto belt $18.42

LP Gill 1st quarter fees $1,884.90

Mahoney Auto repairs $348.60

MidAmerican electric $1,387.80

New Coop fuel $1,040.12

Postmaster postage $70.84

Quality Inn conference lodging $190.38

REC electric $76.37

Sanitary Services 1st quarter fees $7,036.25

The Record publishing $123.26

Thompson Law Office legal fees $2,692.17

Untied States Treasurer withholding $1,150.80

Webroot virus protection $84.79

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Western Insurance Agency city policy $34,602.00

Western Iowa Tech fire school $655.00

United bank of Iowa loan payment $33,693.00

Staples tape/toner $132.61

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022