River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — May 16, 2022

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

5/16/2022 — 7:30 PM

Board Room — Jr./Sr. High School, Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, Vice – President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, President

Sharleen Duncan Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

Non-Voting Members

Tish Evans, Board Secretary and School Business Official

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 7:53 PM.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors)/ Hearings

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of April 11 and May 4, 2022

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. JH/HS Principal Report

2. Elementary Report

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Activities Director Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Contract with Western Iowa Tech for Concurrent Enrollment Classes

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Online Spanish Agreement with Logra Learning

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

C. Agreement with the River Valley Certified Staff

Although we have a tentative agreement, the board still needs to approve this before it is official and contracts can go out. I recommend approving the agreement.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

D. Agreement with the River Valley Classified Staff

Although we have a tentative agreement, the board still needs to approve this before it is official and contracts can go out. I recommend approving the agreement.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

E. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

F. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Scott Knaack

Voting: Unanimously Approved

G. Operational Sharing Agreement Human Resource Director

Approve the continuation of sharing a Human Resource Director with Hinton.

Motion made by: Scott Knaack

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

H. Purchase Chromebooks

Approve quote from Rick’s Computers for $29,991 to purchase 10 Acer laptops, 54 Acer Chromebooks and licenses with REAP funds.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

I. Copier Lease Addition

Approve additional copier lease.

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

B. Superintendent Report

11. Adjournment

The meeting adjourned at 9:24

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

MAY 2022 BOARD BILLS

Checking: 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL COUNSEL 423.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SHIPPING 54.81

BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00

BOILER ROOM SERVICES BOILER ISSUES 12,309.10

CHEMSEARCHFE FILTER CARTRIDGE, COTTON WOUND 1,179.90

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER PAINT 47.76

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE PVC PIPE & PASTE 74.67

CPI TELECOM LICENSE 405.21

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS & VEHICLE INSPECTIONS 750.00

DUNWELL CONTINUED IN LOOP/CLEANING FLUSHING 1,350.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NET-WORK APRIL INTERNET 719.30

JACOBS ELECTRIC WIND DAMAGE IN C’VILLE 1,473.95

JCL SOLUTIONS SHIPPING 7.86

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE AT CUSHING BUS BARN 4,128.45

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Back alarm 136.35

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

KNAACK, DENISE Rehearsal/performance hours Thursday 287.50

KNAACK, SUSAN Little bus gas 40.00

MID-STEP SERVICES APRIL SPEC ED SERVICES – EE 9,600.00

NASCO fluorescent orange paint 372.41

NEW COOP APRIL GAS CARD – SPEC ED 2,070.66

NORTHWEST AEA SHARED SOCIAL WORKER – MILEAGE 5,741.25

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK CO. BACKGROUND CHECKS 132.50

PARROTT, NANCY SUPPLIES FOR FCS 137.08

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. Iowa High School Books 358.74

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL 3,130.40

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PHONAK LLC ROGER X 236.25

RASSEL, PAIGE April Nurse Mileage 114.24

RECORD, THE PUBLISH APRIL 21 MINUTES/BILLS 146.71

RICK’S COMPUTERS WALL FLAT HIGH SPEED CABLE 1,758.00

SU INSURANCE CHARGE BACK INVOICE FOR TONER 185.98

SAM’S CLUB Member’s Mark Soft & Strong Facial Tissue 25.28

SANITARY SERVICES C’VILLE GARBAGE FOR APRIL 551.20

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE TIRE REPAIR ON MAROON SUBURBAN 933.54

SPECIALTY UNDERWRITERS LLC 2 BLACK TONER 185.98

STAPLES ADVANTAGE Magic Tape 3/4” X 1000” 42.70

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL APRIL PEST CONTROL CVILLE.. 150.00

VISA PROJECT JACK – SAM’S CLUB 1,198.33

VOLLMAR MOTORS BRAKE WORK DONE ON SILVER SUBURBAN 1,051.99

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE 2ND SEMESTER CLASSES 0.00

Fund Total: 51,646.44

Checking Account Total: 51,646.44

Checking: 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Prom Glasses for Dinner 242.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY Beverage order for the HS and JH Track meet 1,170.72

ELITE ATHLETE Freight 1,496.85

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 4-22-22 JR. HIGH TRACK MEET 480.00

JOSTENS SHIPPING 502.98

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CONCESSIONS 593.96

SAM’S CLUB track concessions 557.04

TESCH, SHANNON Track Meet Timing 850.00

TROPHIES PLUS RIBBONS & TROPHIES FOR SPRING SPORTS 1,195.66

VALLEY ATHLETICS Freight 580.55

VERZANI, AMANDA pop, candy bar, gift card X3 for Marlo 42.19

Fund Total 7,711.95

Checking Account Total 7,711.95

Checking: 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

BOHLE CONSTRUCTION BOBCAT WORK AT WASHTA 1,858.61

Fund Total: 1,858.61

Checking Account Total 1,858.61

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 2,109.07

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 12,492.65

Fund Total: 14,601.72

Checking Account Total: 14,601.72

MAY 2022 — ADDITIONAL BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. PRO-FESSIONAL SERVICES 149.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES SHIPPING 25.99

ANC DBA LONG LINES MAY 2022 623.43

BISENIUS, ADAM PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE 3/8 inch nuts for toilets 8.10

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF MARCH WATER BILL – CONCESSION 235.04

CPI TELECOM IP 420-REFURB 360.05

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER SOFTENER & PUMP RENTAL – C’VILLE 153.00

DOLLAR GENERAL 3 oz paper cups for students taking med 4.00

DUNWELL LLC 3-15-22 TO 3-21-22 LOOP WORK 7,894.16

ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING CO. SERVICE TRAVEL 2,690.00

EVANS, TISH 2022 SPRING CONFERENCE 366.31

FELD FIRE QUARTERLY SECURITY MONITORING – CVILLE 189.00

FNB SAFE DEPOSIT BOX RENT 35.00

FRONTIER MARCH PHONE BILL 762.75

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP. FEB PM 2,226.25

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSN Silver medals 16.00

JCL SOLUTIONS motor to platform that runs the scrubber 196.50

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE FOR SCIENCE CLASSROOM 2,192.05

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. Engine oil 322.44

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. Shipping/Handling 135.64

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 65.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO TESTING 254.52

MENARDS faucet repair 17.04

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CVILLE 18,987.70

NASCO orange glaze 43.05

NEW COOP MARCH GAS CARD – SPEC ED 1,950.81

ONE SOURCE THE BACKGROUND CHECK BACKGROUND CHECKS – TODD & PETERSON 51.00

PARROTT, NANCY FCS SUPPLIES 29.31

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,428.75

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC Landfill charges 3,156.52

RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE COMMUNITY AWARENESS – DRUNK DRIVING 705.00

RASSEL, PAIGE March Nurse Mileage 134.40

RECORD, THE PUBLICATION EXPENSE 752.98

RICKS COMPUTERS WIREMOLD 2800 90 FLAT ELBOW 528.50

SANITARY SERVICES MARCH GARBAGE for WASHTA 246.00

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS MARCH 2022 SHREDDING SERVICES 52.00

SMITH, WREN ACCOMPANIST FOR MUSIC DEPT 1,150.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE TRU RED™ File Folder, 1/3 Cut Tab, Letter 821.03

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL MARCH PEST CONTROL 150.00

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH YOUTH MINISTRY BACKPACK PROGRAM 325.65

VERZANI, AMANDA hotel room for student council advisor 112.00

VISA Spring Student Council Adviser’s Conference 537.12

WASHTA, CITY OF WASHTA BUS BARN WATER 602.16

Fund Total: 51,801.09

Checking Account Total: 51,801.09

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Champion Sports Rhino Skin Basic Dodgeball 99.98

BACKDRAFT Pulled Pork, Cheesy Potatoes, Coleslaw 657.00

BROWN, RYAN IE ALL STATE ROOMS 433.44

BSN SPORTS Correction: Home Pant Red 13,100.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CTR 11” CABLE TIES 7.14

CORRECTIONVILLE GOLF CLUB Golf course club fees 1,000.00

DOLLAR GENERAL Sprite 10.15

DRIFTWOOD PIZZA 9 LARGE PIZZAS 119.99

DUNLAP GOLF COURSE GOLF 10.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. 2 dozen game balls Diamond D 1 Pors 1,680.74

IHSSA State speech medals/certs 328.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC golf polo 150.00

NEWELL COUNTRY CLUB BOYS DISTRICT GOLF MEET 60.00

ORIENTAL TRADING Pencil Assortments (250 pieces).. 256.92

SONES, LINDA HS TRACK MEET STARTER 0.00

STILL MAGNOLIA Prom flowers 115.00

VERZANI, AMANDA Marshall’s 84.91

VISA freight 41.06

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING CO. 2nd yearbook deposit 2,952.04

Fund Total: 21,106.37

Checking Account Total: 21,106.37

Checking: 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

BUILDERS SHARPENING & SERVICE NEW MOWER LESS TRADE IN 2,142.55

Fund Total: 2,142.55

Checking: 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

DECKER SPORTING GOODS freight 103.05

GORDON FLESCH MARCH COPIER LEASE 1,694.02

JACOBS ELECTRIC LABOR TO INSTALL 1,241.94

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS 2.5 GALLON FILTER CONVERSION KIT 954.00

RICKS COMPUTERS 3rd QUARTER TECH CONTRACT 6,000.00

Fund Total: 9,993.01

Checking Account Total: 12,135.56

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SSO 2,860.84

DOLLAR GENERAL cinn roll 30.00

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. SSO 8,484.91

SAM’S CLUB laundry detergent 67.62

Fund Total: 11,443.37

Checking Account Total: 11,443.37

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022