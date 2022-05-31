Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — April 26, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report –Woodbury County

Payment Date: 04/26/2022

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Bookmobile gas 162.70

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 175.95

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4751 – Jail project 211.00

Alarcon-Flory, Perla 104908 Interperting for Depos 174.00

Amazon Capital Service 500176 Shop supplies/Southwood 17.98

Anytime Lock And Key 101498 Buildings – Moville 63.00

Baker Group Jail project 50,000.00

Betsworth, Brooke D 194631 Transcript to AG Office 29.50

Bierschbach Equipment 177471 Safety 94.00

Bomgaars 27646 Paint, Shop Supplies 142.70

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 Annual Service agreement 4,958.84

Canon Financial Serv 40698 Contract #3091-16103/C.. 334.77

Centurylink 911 circuits 1,158.25

Certified Testing 500526 4751 – Jail project 9,973.00

Chapman***, Donna M 156122 Postage for Claims 24.56

Chesterman CO 321643 9108 – Bottled water 107.75

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 1,497.52

Connections Area Agency 104032 Meals on Wheels 3,190.00

Conney Safety Products 102505 Safety 3,023.58

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly on-line hosting 275.00

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Monthly maintenance fee 31.88

Dakota Cnty Sheriff CINA 36.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,712.16

Diamond Lake Book 1496 Books 272.20

Dunwell LLC 103002 9101 – UV lights for H 1,874.91

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9108 – Custodial and o 176.24

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9101 – Cockroach treat 294.68

Fedex 81003 Discovery Alex Gilmore 54.33

Frontier Communication 291028 911 circuits 712-378-3 253.28

Gardner Media LLC Books 103.71

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmarks 364.63

Hausmann Constructi 500656 4751 – Jail project cost 4,608,981.00

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 38,043.31

Hoffman, Rheane Transcript 17.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9108 – Shop supplies 16.40

Hope Haven (RV-IA) 112300 Survey Equipment 1,770.00

Independent Technology 500200 Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,351.63

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 9103 – Permit ID# 9779 85.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lo 1,038.25

Iowa Law Enforcement 118798 Jail School 1,400.00

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 5,121.87

Iowa Workforce Devel 99768 2022 1st Quarter Unemploy 2,636.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #203 105.29

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Radio holder-D Bean 43.95

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Acct#36102-79891/JD gr 52.65

Johnson, Jami L Depositions 90.00

Johnston Excavating 104961 1500 – Brown’s Lake ro 3,200.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Acct#9580/Oil & filter 42.21

Kinetico of Siouxland 103420 Peroxide/Little Sioux 320.00

Leeds Pharmacy Work Comp 129.50

Leroy & Son’s Inc. 500747 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 38,169.33

Loffler Companies 500177 Metering Contract – BO 851.68

Long Lines LTD 911 circuits.. 365.26

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 1,050.04

Master’s Touch Postage 5,660.56

Medical Priority Co 545 Annual cardset license 441.00

Menards 199721 Shop supplies/Snyder-B 283.05

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service -03/1 2,503.35

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Moville, City of 167600 Library Sewer, Water 32.09

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,949.14

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 1,122.77

New Sioux City Iron 213800 9108 – Bottom tap 11.61

Northwest Iowa Assessor 105547 CLASS 600.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9102 – Pump repair 671.33

Office Elements Folders 624.64

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 31.98

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 3,050.00

Pioneer Auto 99925 Vehicle Repairs 6,556.22

Polk County Sheriff Service 39.36

Postmaster (Danbury ) Danbury Card Memorial 72.00

Precision Dynamics 104561 Household Supplies 475.54

Reserve Account 105853 Postage – BOS 286.12

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Shop supplies/DPNC 47.78

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water discharge 30.00

Security National Bank 208797 Conference/Office/Fire 753.62

Select Parts, Inc Parts #927..147.81

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 1,805.14

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Rubber Stamp Adair Per 20.84

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck (3) wash 29.97

Sioux City Engineer 64 1500 – 28th Street con 112,940.75

Sioux City Journal 105512 Marvin Young Property 352.35

Sioux City Paint 214400 Paint/Little Sioux 231.96

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 49,991.00

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts #934 16.44

Siouxland District 218021 Water testing/DPNC 14.00

Smith, Cheryl 360 Bench Trial Prt 2 4.50

Standard Insurance 500112 May 2022 Insurance Pre 11,219.17

Steffen Truck Equip 105183 Parts #201 687.39

Summit Food Service Food..9,098.96

T & W Tire & Retrea 103092 9108 – Truck oil change 79.25

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,505.36

Titan Machinery Parts #927 41.75

Transit Works 100784 Survey Equipment 482.40

Ung***, Matthew A. 103823 GFOA Annual Conference 489.47

United Auto Body Co 248762 Sheriff’s Office Liability.. 1,692.00

United Healthcare 102482 May 2022 Coverage 650.00

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot 255.20

Verizon Wireless 98927 Cell Phones 00001 1,102.50

Webster County Sheriff 246440 JVJV02667, 27477 41.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 134,817.87

Wiatel Solution Center 104551 Hornick-Moville Phone 140.78

Wicks, Melinda Parking 76.50

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Tower utilities 1,340.22

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 90.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 2022 DODGE CHARGER 29,847.00

Ziegler Inc 274129 New Equipment – Wheel 210,983.00

Grand Total: 5,387,950

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022