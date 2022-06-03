Moville Days Jetley Park Street Dance CANCELLED By Editor | June 3, 2022 | 0 The Moville Days street dance with Jetley Park, scheduled for Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, has been CANCELLED. (Bass player is sick). All other events are unaffected. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts This Week’s Record — Memorial Day, Library Programs, Summer Celebrations June 2, 2022 | No Comments » Legislative Wrap-Up Columns Online June 2, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Homemade French Bread June 2, 2022 | No Comments »