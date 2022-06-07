Ray Matthew Ehrig By Editor | June 7, 2022 | 0 Ray Matthew Ehrig, 50, of Correctionville passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts George Hardie June 7, 2022 | No Comments » Jeanne (Robinson) Jones June 7, 2022 | No Comments » Daniel Payne June 7, 2022 | No Comments » Irving ‘Doc’ Molstad May 31, 2022 | No Comments » Steven Jones May 31, 2022 | No Comments »