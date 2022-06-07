Daniel Payne By Editor | June 7, 2022 | 0 Daniel W. Payne, 45 of Moville, Iowa passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. No services will be held at this time. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts George Hardie June 7, 2022 | No Comments » Jeanne (Robinson) Jones June 7, 2022 | No Comments » Ray Matthew Ehrig June 7, 2022 | No Comments » Irving ‘Doc’ Molstad May 31, 2022 | No Comments » Steven Jones May 31, 2022 | No Comments »