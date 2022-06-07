Inside the Iowa House by Jennifer Konfrst (End of Session Wrap-Up)

After a month of overtime, the 2022 Legislative Session finally wrapped up for the year. It was a long, divisive session and we heard a lot of feedback from Iowans. And, while we heard from Iowans on a range of issues, there was a common thread: Iowans are sick and tired of politics. That goes for me, too.

On the opening day of session back in January, I wondered what story the Iowa Legislature would tell Iowans – and the nation – about our great state this year.

What do we value? How do we envision our future? How do we address the biggest challenges we face today?

As the Iowa House Minority Leader, we pledged to listen to the people and lead with our Iowa values. We listened to Iowans who have said clearly it’s time to put politics aside and focused on common sense legislation that would improve the everyday lives of Iowans:

* Fixing our workforce shortage and keeping the next generation in Iowa

* Lowering costs and putting more money in the pockets of Iowans

* Keeping public money in public schools

* Addressing the affordable child care & housing shortages

On the first day of session, we learned that the Governor and Majority Party Leaders had different plans. In his opening day remarks, the President of the Iowa Senate launched an all out attack on some of the things we value most as Iowans: strong public schools and great teachers. He threatened teachers with jail, said they have a sinister agenda, and worked to ban books.

The message he sent to public schools and teachers that day was unmistakable: we’re coming for you.

The message he sent to everyone inside the State Capitol that day was also unmistakable: this session is going to be all politics when it’s supposed to be all about people. Here are just a few of the big differences that happened this session:

* Investing $300 million in public schools, as my House Democratic colleagues and I proposed, is about people. Giving $300 million to corporations is about politics.

* Rewarding hard work and lowering costs for everyday Iowans is about people. Tax cuts for millionaires are about politics.

* Lowering tuition for Iowa students is about people. Adding more college debt on the backs of students is about politics.

* Keeping the next generation in Iowa is for people. Attacking kids for who they are and making Iowa unwelcoming is politics.

The Legislature did take some small steps this session to address some of the challenges we face today, but more work should have been done to improve the everyday lives of Iowans. Here are just a few of the bi-partisan achievements this year:

* Expanding opportunities for farmers and rural Iowa through increased hemp production (HF 2380)

* Making more students eligible for college & job training scholarships (HF 2165)

* Investing in our homegrown energy future with the Iowa Energy Center (SF 2325)

* Promoting Iowa food products through the “Choose Iowa” program (HF 2581)

* Cutting red tape for restaurant and bar owners (SF 2374)

But the biggest news of the legislative session is what didn’t happen: private school vouchers.

It was Governor Reynolds’ top priority and she pushed lawmakers relentlessly to get her way.

She traveled the state and held meetings in secret, but only invited those who agreed with her. She tried to intimidate school and community leaders into pressuring lawmakers of her own party to get what she wants. When that didn’t work, she issued threats and then recruited local primaries against several members of her own party.

The Governor’s voucher plan failed because she was all about politics instead of listening to people.

With our long history of strong public schools, the reality is a large majority of Iowans are opposed to vouchers and believe public money should be used for public schools.

Under the Governor’s plan, only two percent of Iowa students would benefit while the rest of Iowa kids in public schools would end up losing opportunities. That’s because shifting millions of state dollars out of public schools will result in more school closings and larger class sizes.

On this issue, I’m proud that a majority of lawmakers in the Iowa House stood strong to reject vouchers and keep public money for public schools. We acted as we should – as an independent body that listens to the people and makes our own decisions, regardless of threats or intimidation.

And that’s exactly what we’re sent here to do. Listen to the people of Iowa.

I’m not naive enough to think this voucher battle is over. But I do have hope that the House will stand again for people next session.