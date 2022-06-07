Jeanne (Robinson) Jones

Jeanne F. Jones, 96, of Cherokee, Iowa passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Mike Agnew will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa.

Public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.

The service will be livestreamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website through the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com