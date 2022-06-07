Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — June 13, 2022
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
• Date: Monday, June 13, 2022
• Time: 7:00 PM
• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
C. Presentation by DLR Group: Facilities Planning
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators, Section 504, and Title IX
C. Board Appointment to Olson Scholarship Committee for 2022-2023
D. Lighting Proposal for Mapleton Elementary Building
E. Window Replacements in Mapleton Elementary
F. Milk Bids for 2022-2023
V. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports
B. Opening of New Fiscal Year
C. Superintendent Year-End Report
VI. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 11, 2022 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
VII. Adjourn
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.
Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 9, 2022