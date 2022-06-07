Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — June 13, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

C. Presentation by DLR Group: Facilities Planning

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Financial Reports

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills

E. Activity Account

F. School Meal Program

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring

B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators, Section 504, and Title IX

C. Board Appointment to Olson Scholarship Committee for 2022-2023

D. Lighting Proposal for Mapleton Elementary Building

E. Window Replacements in Mapleton Elementary

F. Milk Bids for 2022-2023

V. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports

B. Opening of New Fiscal Year

C. Superintendent Year-End Report

VI. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 11, 2022 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton

VII. Adjourn

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 9, 2022