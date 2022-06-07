Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — May 17, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 17, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on May 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present.

All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 5/17/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 5/10/22 meeting minutes. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 5/13/2022 payroll and 5/17/2022 claims. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Iowa BPTC applications for 2021. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to appoint Heath Lee to the Compensation Commission as a Finance Officer. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve Roder Addition in Section 15 of Fredonia Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve DeRocher Homestead Addition in Section 25 of Sioux Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Beckman’s First Addition in Section 14 of Marion Township. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:45 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 5-17-22

Noel Ahmann mileage 160.29

Akron Hometowner advertising 301.00

Alpha Wireless batteries/radios 729.57

Anthony Plbg & Htg filters 935.13

Arnold Motor PARTS 36.38

Bomgaars supplies 498.87

Box, Inc software licensing 2100.00

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Carroll Construction Supply PARTS 142.50

CDW Government battery 185.77

Central Iowa Distributing custodial supplies 2101.70

Central Valley Ag bagged oats 9.62

Clark’s Hardware BATTERIES 3.99

Cole Papers custodial supplies 401.22

The Dailey Stop fuel 265.08

Dakota County Court certified copies 3.75

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 127.14

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 317.00

Diesel Specialties OUTSIDE SERVICE 343.40

Document Depot shredding 45.00

Douglas County Court certified copies 7.50

Eakes Inc supplies 652.82

Fareway kitchen supplies 343.15

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 1454.53

Fastenal supplies 120.70

Floyd River Materials shoulder stone 745.92

Floyd Valley Healthcare nursing contract 5802.18

FORCE America PARTS 53.65

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 6133.06

Frontier telephone 2200.97

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 355.00

Kyle Gengler sign labor 350.00

Jolynn Goodchild misc. reimbursements 238.36

Gordon Flesch Co. copier maint. agreement 81.13

GovConnection toner 174.99

Greenway Lawn Care GROUNDS 72.82

Hardware Hank supplies 49.99

Madalyn Hewitt program supplies 7.62

City of Hinton UTILITIES 135.58

Holiday Inn Express witness lodging 648.96

Zach Holtgrewe MEALS & LODGING 238.30

Horizon Distribution car wash cards 50.00

Luke Hughes uniforms 312.16

Hydraulic Sales & Service PARTS 56.48

IACCVSO dues 50.00

ICCS annual membership 2000.00

Iowa Co. Recorder’s Assoc. research & education 200.00

Iowa DNR well permits 25.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 67.89

Jami L. Johnson deposition 89.30

J.B. Propane fuel 278.24

Jensen Motors PARTS 332.51

Justice Fire & Safety service extinguisher 379.25

J-W Tank Line fuel 3861.70

Kellen Excavation PARTS 1095.44

Kossuth Co. Sheriff service fee 32.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1720.00

L & L Builders courtroom renovation 39,639.20

City of Le Mars water 1097.60

LeMars Agri Center EROSION CONTROL 15,405.00

LeMars Ambulance transport 225.00

LeMars Daily Sentinel publications 330.02

L.G. Everist Inc. shoulder stone 6845.88

Mail Services mv renewal notices 948.63

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 93.96

Nicholas McKee meals 11.86

Menards supplies 1229.62

City of Merrill UTILITIES 132.40

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6446.11

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1710.96

Mike’s Inc. fuel 6491.48

Mullally Properties rent assistance 500.00

Sharon Nieman cell phone allowance 30.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 1218.14

Northside Glass Service PARTS 1108.33

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 384.80

Shawn Olson toner 430.00

One Office Solutions office supplies 13,141.10

Outdoor Recreation Products RBWA playground 7129.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 85.00

P & H Wholesale plumbing parts 103.13

Erica Pepper postage 8.95

Pitchfork Ag Stihl repairs 120.20

Plymouth Co. Recorder canoe/boat registrations 254.20

Plymouth Co. Sheriff service/transport 24.66

Plymouth Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 37,598.32

Plymouth Co. Treasurer flex benefits, E911 salary 5497.83

Premier Comm phone 2475.41

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lawn Care spring cleanup 100.00

Quality Lube Center service 59.35

Darin Raymond misc. expenses 2139.01

Red’s Printing envelopes 282.58

Rolling Oil oil 8479.44

Dan Ruhland sign labor 350.00

Sapp Bros. fuel 37,798.50

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 11,600.00

Sioux County LUMBER 360.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1477.37

Shelly Sitzmann meeting expenses 278.64

Snap On Tools PARTS 20.97

Solutions W2s and 1099s 284.25

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 206.10

State Medical Examiners autopsy 1912.47

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Studio B Graphics disc golf signage 30.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 92.94

The Record publications 139.25

The Shed building rent 4300.00

Thomas & Thomas depositions 2201.32

Thomson Reuters West research services 1836.23

TNT Sales & Service pump parts 72.50

Town & Country Vet Clinic K9.. 92.50

Union County Electric tower 75.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 168.00

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 68.56

USIC Locating Services locate service 232.28

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 489.25

Vanguard Appraisals commercial/industrial work 7420.00

Verizon cell phones 491.04

VISA mtg expense 181.65

Wagner Auto Supply parts 682.27

WesTel trunk line 369.54

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 40.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 6952.83

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 9, 2022