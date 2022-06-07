Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 24, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

May 24, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on May 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present.

All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 5/24/22 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the 5/17/22 meeting minutes. Motion Carried.

Board Chairman Don Kass recognized employees with the following service awards: 15 Years of Service: Nick Beeck, Don Kass, Craig Anderson; 20 Years of Service: Jeff Gengler, Shawn Olson, Alan Lucken; 25 Years of Service: Jolynn Goodchild, Scott Dorhout, Terry Hodgson; 30 Years of Service: David Erdmann.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the FY 2021-22 Budget Amendment public hearing at 10:00 am. Motion Carried.

No written comments were received and no one was present for comment at the hearing.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the public hearing at 10:01 am. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve & appropriate the budget amendment as published. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:30 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 9, 2022