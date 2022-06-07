Probate — Katherine Henshaw

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF KATHERINE E. HENSHAW, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056549

Notice Of Probate of Will Of Appointment Of Executors, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Katherine E. Henshaw, Deceased, who died on or about May 10, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on May 19, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Katherine E. Henshaw, deceased, bearing date of March 17, 2022, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Anne Winter and Brian Benedix have been appointed Executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated May 24, 2022.

Anne Winter, Executor of Estate

23627 Quinlan Avenue

Dallas Center, IA 50063

Brian Benedix, Executor of Estate

106 Skyview E.

Lawton, IA 51030

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for Executors

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 2, 2022

and Thursday, June 9, 2022