Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 17, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 05/17/2022

Access Elevator & Lifts 101632 9101 – Lift maintenance 485.00

Ace Engine & Parts 145 Maintenance: Radio & R 175.36

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 99,409.10

Alford***, Amy J. Mileage 169.07

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Clothing allowance/J V 106.94

Anguiano***, Ana Mileage 5.85

Anthon, City Of 125351 Anthon Utilities 97.46

Associated Fire Pro 102810 FA System Service 301.94

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 Rugs 223.20

Aventure Staffing & 102513 Temp Staff Vaccine Equip 5,805.53

Baker Group 104718 ARPA Fund and For Revi 500.00

Billion GMC Cadillac 103948 Maintenance: Vehicle 325.38

Blatchford***, Sara Mileage 8.78

BOK Financial 500746 Debt Service – Taxable 1,092,694.

Bomgaars Hand Tools 161.07

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Employee Mileage 6.43

Bremer***, Ivy 103780 DMACC Septic Training 250.00

Brice***, Letitia A 84855 Mileage & Regis for IC 27.55

Brock***, Tyler S 32170 2022 Public Health Con 52.72

Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 215.79

C W Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – Vent pipe repair 1,372.00

Canon Financial Serv 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Carroll Constructio 104617 Safety glasses/Dan 63.56

Cascade Fire Equipment 101562 Firefighting equipment 53.58

CDW Government Inc 1366 CADE Covid Technology 47,312.25

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 20.00

Central IA Distribu 44891 Custodial supplies/Par 9,949.00

Centurylink 911 circuits 747.58

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 171.36

Chesterman CO Water 524.30

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Water & Garbage 104.00

Christian Home Association 65495 Shelter 1,446.15

City Farmers Inc 104935 AP22 Lawn Maintenance 282.00

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Lab/MRO Fees 140.00

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 MY22 Billing Platform 100.00

Clia Laboratory Pro 99401 Reg Cert Fee 8/29/22-8 180.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supply 1,859.47

Colorado Serum Co 53975 Med/Lab Supplies 187.31

Colwell, Rick 500302 Professional Services 1,000.00

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 2,230.00

Community Health Pa 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,896.59

Correctionville Cor 100994 Plumbing supplies/Litt 4.69

Counsel 104794 Engineering Equipment 595.84

Crittenton Center Shelter 9,096.75

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 2,924.18

Dennis Supply 66052 Custodial Supplies 307.48

Dental City 500098 Med/Lab Supplies CH De 873.99

Des Moines Stamp MF 66319 Stamps 325.75

Dirks***, Allison E Mileage 125.19

Downs***, Sasha 500623 Spring School 286.80

Dunwell LLC 103002 9102 – Recharge freeze 155.00

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Hand held brush 183.82

Fedex 81003 Postage 9.46

FiberComm Phone Service 695.59

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gas and Vehicle Repair 33,618.12

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 1,456.42

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 754.30

Gateway Hotel & Con 119886 2022 Public Health Con 1,330.56

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,530.48

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Copy Machine Overages 837.07

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #933 427.47

Grieme***, Kevin 99984 ISAC Meeting & 2022 Pu 40.12

H204U Inc 893 bottled water 85.75

Hanson***, Elizabet 105711 Cultural Conference 32.29

Health Services of 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 1,247.35

Heart Therapy 500753 MH Consultation 150.00

Heavy Metal Repair 103990 Parts & Labor #328 302.27

Hegg Memorial Hospital 99599 Service Area 3 Prepare..2,229.73

Heidman Law Firm, P 105425 General Board 375.00

Hickman, Brian 500344 I-Pad Training 28.35

Hickman, Karen J 102342 I-Pad Training 20.00

Hill***, Faye E 798 Mileage & Regis for IC 103.60

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH028130 667.80

Home Depot Pro 105875 910X – Custodial suppl 475.94

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare 456.17

Hornick City of 112900 Water.. 75.13

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Client Assistance 110.44

Hy-Vee Inc. 101910 Board of Health 310.60

Imko & Diversified Staffing 102026 Jackie 1,005.42

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 1,283.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 3,397.29

Interstate Battery 133771 9108 – Batteries 259.90

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 DH Well Permit Fees 150.00

Iowa Prison Ind. Signs 430.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #203 466.99

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 370.45

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 1,809.18

Jessen Automotive 105818 Tires & parts-Truax dr 507.46

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Joy Auto Supply Inc 127342 Filters & Shop Supplies 134.31

Kansas State Veterinary 104944 Lab Testing 54.00

Kleene***, Tessa 105624 32nd Annual Iowa Breast 30.00

Knoepfler Chevrolet 131700 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 24,402.00

Kuhlmann***, Loni 500552 Spring School 230.96

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 375.72

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,278.96

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Lemmon***, Debra 500173 Office Supplies 39.96

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract Charge 345.66

Logan Contractors 99380 Parts – AMZ 248.06

Lopez-Molina***, Ra 500108 Mileage 9.95

Lutheran Services 100557 Miechv 13,967.45

Lyon County EMS 500433 Service Area 3 Prepare 156.00

Mail House 148553 Metering/Postage 3,426.47

Malloy Electric Motor 148917 Parts 72.60

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.27

Martins Flag Co 151270 U.S. & Iowa flags 307.60

Menards 199721 Building supplies/DPNC 521.70

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 April Pre-employment 3,685.50

Meyer Bros Colonial 159000 1212 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9102 – Electric/natural 31,655.78

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company 103589 Maintenance Contracts 32.50

Midwest Solid Surface 500617 Business Office Cabinet 485.00

Midwest Special Ser 105549 Inmate Transport 2,560.03

Midwest Wheel Parts #932.. 103.46

Mike Barkley Business 103770 Install pump in shelter 3,158.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 23.99

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 82.76

Mouw***, Jon 500812 9102 – Mileage 18.72

Moville J and J Motor 121250 Oil, Filters, Labor #4 103.50

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 1,582.56

MPH Ind Inc (C-IL) 337 Radio and Related 323.99

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 35.10

Murphy Tractor Filters 154.86

Murphy***, Christin 1189 ICUBE Meeting Travel 329.98

NACCHO 170047 Membership Renewal + N 965.00

National WIC Association 171515 2022 Agency Membership.. 50.00

NBS Calibrations 321791 Scale Calibration 344.00

Noodle Soup of Wein 1919 Med/Lab Supplies 99.00

Norton***, Dawn 101268 Office Supplies Reimburse 101.72

Nutrition Matters 104150 Nutrition Ed Tear Sheet 562.96

O’brien County Public 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 439.31

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 108.53

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 2,186.94

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Oil & Filters #51 68.42

Orr***, Leann 103225 2022 Iowa Public Health 276.47

Osceola Community 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 449.20

Osceola County EMS 500615 Service Area 3 Prepare.. 3,872.91

Oto, City of 180887 Water for Apr/May/June 205.50

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #405 60.00

Pathology Medical 1859 DH CLIA Laboratory Dir 125.00

Patterson Dental 98545 Med/Lab Supplies CH De 461.70

Plumbing & Heating 189296 Plumbing parts/Brown’s 893.19

Presto-X Pest Control 125.00

Raker Rhodes Engine 104898 9103 – 3rd floor capac 400.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Dem Ballot Verification 308.00

Redwood Toxicology 500837 Med/Lab Supplies 423.58

Ricoh USA, Inc. Contract 392.93

RML Architects LLC 198037 9103 – Building prints 59.40

Robertson***, Matthew 500556 Mileage 1.76

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – TH MOR, permit 160.00

Roder***, Steven 105203 9102 – Mileage 85.29

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.19

Schau Salvage Inc 104185 Tires #933 300.00

Secretary of State 208687 Notary Renewal for Dia 30.00

Security National Bank 208797 Misc. 1,172.50

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Notice – Weed De 78.96

Service Master Rest 209426 Water Damage Services 1,738.88

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Maintenance: Vehicle 192.00

Silverstar Car Wash 500401 9108 – Truck wash AP22 29.97

Sioux City Journal 102790 Explore Sioux City ad 428.12

Sioux City Scheels 206838 K9 Food 420.00

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) 1500 – 9110-21-22-ANNU 311,606.72

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #934 10.68

Sioux City Winnelson 226451 9102 – Water heater 12,361.22

Siouxland District 218021 GTC Admin Fees 2,942.30

Siouxland Lock & Key Keys 27.40

Siouxland Taxi Taxi Service 11.00

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 1.17

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Drive belt & tail light 105.72

Sparklight 952 Cable 556.27

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 Standard Shipments AP2 73.68

Staples Advantage 105681 DH Office Supplies 801.98

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 105.54

State Hygienic Laboratory 115680 Arsenic Testing 488.00

Stephanie Levy LICS 500787 Work Comp 480.00

Steves Beane Plumbing 500202 Replace Drinking Fount 670.00

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 22,156.78

Taylor Technologies 412 Chemicals & Gases 505.39

Teletask Inc 500201 Health Messenger through 600.00

Thompson*** Jeremi Mileage 2.93

Thomson West Law Books.. 438.00

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Parts #927 576.25

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 738.08

UST Testing Service 99704 Monthly Tank Stick Rea 600.00

Webb***, Nancy Mileage 75.47

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 165,635.79

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease Payment #11 132.25

Western Iowa Tech 248200 TSI Rent-May 2022 3,666.71

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 480.55

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Shop Telephone 581.33

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-AP22/ 4,945.23

Woodbury Cnty Soil 269527 Trees for Schools (50%) 82.50

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 DH Copy Paper 1,260.00

Woodbury County Debt 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 103940 Maintenance: Vehicle 3,381.53

Young Innovations 500838 Med/Lab Supplies CH De 151.47

Zvirgzdinas***, Kelly 101368 Mileage 41.54

Grand Total: 1,995,750

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 9, 2022