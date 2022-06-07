Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 17, 2022

MAY 17, 2022

TWENTIETH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The applicant requested an executive session in accordance with Iowa law.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1((i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for May 17, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 10, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $785,359.46. Copy filed.

To approve Siouxland Regional Transit System-Building Project: Conflict Waiver. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for ACC 223 LLC, parcel #884301235006, in the amount of $384.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Granite Lien Group, parcel #884301235006, in the amount of $1,070.50. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Lori Morse-Nelson, parcel #894822230004, in the amount of $201.45. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Ricky Carver, P/T Assistant, Emergency Management Dept., effective 05-10-22. Resignation.; the appointment of Jacob Gilreath, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 05/18/22, $17.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Jacob Rader, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 05-18-22, $15.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Brayden Sanford, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 05-18-22, $16.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; the appointment of Hannah Kritzer, Intern, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-25-22, $15.00/hour. Not to exceed 120 days.; and the separation of Rebecca Socknat, Coordinator, Emergency Management Dept., effective 07-22-22. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Coordinator, Emergency Management Dept. Wage Plan: $55,000 – $70,000/year. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894723360012, 1433 Hildahl Ave. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of real estate parcel #894723360012, 1433 Hildahl Ave., to KBA Investments, LLC, 3012 14th St, Sioux City, IA, for $500.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,436

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By KBA Investments LLC in the sum of Five Hundred Dollars & 00/100 ($500.00) ————- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894723360012

Lots Thirteen and Fourteen (13 & 14) in Block Two (2) of Kelly Park Addition, City of Sioux City, in the County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (1433 Hildahl Ave.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said

Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 17th Day of March, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to postpone action to approve the reorganization plan for the Emergency Services Department. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for project #L-B(M299)ó73-97 to Dixon Construction for $350,180.94. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the contract for project #130th St fencing to Northwest Landscaping, Inc for $9,200.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the construction agreement with the City of Hornick. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve a transfer from General Basic Fund to Law Enforcement Center Taxable Bond Fund in the amount of $717,863.12 to reimburse site preparation costs for the new Law Enforcement Center project. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to approve $800,000 in ARPA Funds to Woodbury County Conservation for water and sewer upgrades in Little Sioux Park and Southwood Conservation Area. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve $10,000 from Local Option Sales Tax as local match contribution in support of regional Destination Iowa Grant Funds from State of Iowa Regional Recreational Trail with a recommended use to advertise and boost tourism in our area. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 24, 2022. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

