Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 24, 2022

MAY 24, 2022

TWENTY-FIRST MEETING OF

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, De Witt, Taylor, and Wright. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Services Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The applicant requested a closed session in accordance with Iowa law.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

The applicant requested a closed session in accordance with Iowa law.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1((i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

The applicant requested a closed session in accordance with Iowa law.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

Motion by De Witt second by Ung to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on roll call vote.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for May 24, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the May 17, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $1,829,932.42. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Gary Jernberg, parcel #884706114005, in the amount of $290.00. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Fig Capital Investments, parcel #884332452014, in the amount of $567.00. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Adam Youngberg, Sheriff Reserve Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-12-22. Separation.; the separation of Krystle Shook, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 05-27-22. Resignation.; the separation of Daniel Luna, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-29-22. Resignation.; the separation of Willis Strawn, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-29-22. Resignation.; and the separation of Katelyn Speed, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-12-22. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for (3) Civilian Jailers, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $21.02/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adopting and levying special assessment in the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District of Monona, Woodbury, and Harrison Counties, Iowa.

RESOLUTION #13,437

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT IN THE LITTLE SIOUX INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE OF MONONA, WOODBURY, AND HARRISON COUNTIES, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District, in session on the 4th day of March, 2022, requested that the Board of Supervisors levy a special assessment of Sixty-five (65%) Percent of the Original Assessment on all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District to procure funds from which to pay the costs and expenses of repair and maintenance incurred.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Joint Board of Supervisors of Monona, Woodbury and Harrison Counties, Iowa, acting as a Drainage Board for the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District, that there be and is hereby levied upon all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Little Sioux Inter-County Drainage District of Monona, Woodbury and Harrison Counties, Iowa, a special assessment in the amount of Sixty-five (65%) Percent of the Original Assessment, and the Auditors of Monona, Woodbury and Harrison Counties, Iowa, be directed and ordered to spread such levy upon said lands, to be collected under ß468.55 in semi-annual installments in the same manner as general property taxes are collected pursuant to ß445.36 in the year 2022-2023.

PASSED and APPROVED this 24th day of May, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adopting and levying special assessment in the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa.

RESOLUTION #13,438

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT IN THE MCCANDLESS INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE OF MONONA AND WOODBURY COUNTIES, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District, in session on the 16th day of March, 2022, requested that the Board of Supervisors levy a special assessment of One Hundred Ten Percent (110%) of the Original Assessment on all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District to procure funds from which to pay the costs and expenses of repair and maintenance incurred.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Joint Board of Supervisors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, acting as a Drainage Board for the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District, that there be and is hereby levied upon all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the McCandless Inter-County Drainage District of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, a special assessment in the amount of One Hundred Ten Percent (110%) of the Original Assessment, and the Auditors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, be directed and ordered to spread such levy upon said lands, to be collected under ß468.55 in semi-annual installments in the same manner as general property taxes are collected pursuant to ß445.36 in the year 2022-2023.

PASSED and APPROVED this 24th day of May, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution adopting and levying special assessment in the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa.

RESOLUTION #13,439

RESOLUTION ADOPTING AND LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENT IN THE SANDHILL-LAKEPORT INTER-COUNTY DRAINAGE OF MONONA AND WOODBURY COUNTIES, IOWA

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees of the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District, in session on the 15th day of March, 2022, requested that the Board of Supervisors levy a special assessment of Sixty Percent (60%) of the Original Assessment on all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District to procure funds from which to pay the costs and expenses of repair and maintenance incurred.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Joint Board of Supervisors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, acting as a Drainage Board for the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District, that there be and is hereby levied upon all tracts of land, lots, public roads, and railroads in the Sandhill-Lakeport Inter-County Drainage District of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, a special assessment in the amount of Sixty Percent (60%) of the Original Assessment, and the Auditors of Monona and Woodbury Counties, Iowa, be directed and ordered to spread such levy upon said lands, to be collected under ß468.55 in semi-annual installments in the same manner as general property taxes are collected pursuant to ß445.36 in the year 2022-2023.

PASSED and APPROVED this 24th day of May, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for 2167 340th St., Whiting. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Chris Countryman and Diane Drevs of Moville discussed possible county funding for the construction of a regional medical clinic in Woodbury County. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the FY 2022 Woodbury County Secondary Road Department Budget Amendment #1. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve CMBA architectural fee of $7,500.00 plus reimbursable expenses not to exceed $375.00 for a total of $7,875.00 for Trosper Hoytís exterior south wall structural repair. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Kenney Schmitz, Building Services, updated the Board on the Law Enforcement Center & 28th Street projects. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive a document regarding the progress of the Law Enforcement Center project and related improvements to 28th Street. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Ung second by Taylor to the request for proposals regarding the selection of a law firm for collective bargaining and union negotiations and setting a closing submission date of 4:00 p.m. on June 27, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 31, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

