Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — May 26, 2022

MAY 26, 2022

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, De Witt, Taylor, and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The meeting was called to order.

The applicant requested an executive session in accordance with Iowa law.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1((i). Carried 5-0 on a roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll call vote.

The applicant requested an executive session in accordance with Iowa law.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to go into closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll call vote.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to go out of closed session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(i). Carried 5-0 on a roll call vote.

The Board adjourned the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 9, 2022