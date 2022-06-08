Click Here for June 7 Primary Election Results

Below are the results from the contested races in the Tuesday, June 7 primary. See next week’s Record (June 16) for full election results.

U.S. SENATE

Senator Chuck Grassley, 88, who has served in the Senate since 1981, garnered 73.5% of the statewide vote to win his Republican primary challenge from Iowa state Senator Jim Carlin. In Woodbury County, Grassley received 3,701 votes (61%) to Carlin’s 2,276 (39%). In Plymouth County, Grassley had 1,062 votes to Carlin’s 617.

Mike Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral from Sioux City, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday night and will challenge Grassley in the general election. With 55% of the vote, Franken beat Abby Finkenauer (40%), a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, and Physician Glenn Hurst (5%), a city councilman and active member of the Iowa Democratic Party. Local percentages were similar. Franken earned 51% or 1,416 votes in Woodbury County, with Finkenauer getting 1,167 (42%) and Hurst earning 160 (5%). In Plymouth County, Franken got 193 votes, compared to 119 for Finkenauer and 20 for Hurst.

STATE AUDITOR

Todd Halbur, a former state government worker from Clive, defeated Mary Ann Hanusa, a former state legislator from Council Bluffs, 51% to 48.7% in a close Republican primary for state auditor. In Woodbury County, Halbur won 2,830 votes (56%) to Hanusa’s 2,138 votes (43%). A similar percentage in Plymouth County saw Halbur win 728 votes to 594. Halbur will challenge incumbent Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand, who was unopposed.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

Ken Carlson, a 71-year-old retired farmer from Onawa defeated Mark Peters, a 26-year-old farmer and truck driver out of Cleghorn, 56.41% to 43.29% in the Republican primary for Iowa House District 13. Woodbury County saw Carlson get 570 votes (61%) to Peters’ 353 votes (38%). Plymouth County was even closer, with Carlson getting 318 votes to Peters’ 307.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS

Jeremy Dumkrieger, an art teacher and chair of the county Democratic primary, defeated Maria Rundquist, 55% to 44%, in the Democratic primary for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors District 2. Dumkrieger won 1,488 votes to Rundquist’s 1,194 votes. Dumkrieger and Republican Dan Bittinger, the lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, will square off in the general election for the seat currently held by Justin Wright.

WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY

In the closest race of the night, James Loomis, an Assistant Woodbury County Attorney for 19 years, beat fellow prosecutor Jacklyn Fox, an Assistant County Attorney for 10 years, in the Republican primary. Loomis earned 3,010 votes to Fox’s 2,866 votes. He will challenge incumbent County Attorney Patrick Jennings this fall.