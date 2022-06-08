Click Here for Legislative Wrap-Up Columns By Editor | June 8, 2022 | 0 The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature has ended. Representative Tom Jeneary, Representative Jennifer Konfrst and Senator Jason Schultz have posted wrap-up columns. Click on their respective pictures to read the columns. Rep. Tom Jeneary Senator Jason Schutlz Rep. Jennifer Konfrst Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Click Here for June 7 Primary Election Results June 8, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Tuna Macaroni Salad, Strawberry Ice Cream June 8, 2022 | No Comments »