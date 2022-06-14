Al Wingert

Alan E. Wingert, age 80, of Moville passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his home of Moville.

A funeral service was held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the St. John Lutheran Church of Climbing Hill with the Pastor David Schoop officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service starting at 9:30 AM at the church. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Alan Eugene Wingert was born September 26, 1941 at the family farm in Bronson, Iowa to Carl and Helen (Lander) Wingert. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1959 then joined the Army Reserves and served for six years.

He was united in marriage to Coleen Miller on January 5, 1964 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Deborah, Tamara and Mark. They made their home in Moville.

Early in his employment Alan was a baker for Leighton Hedges for two years. He then worked as a mechanic on John Deere tractors and heavy equipment for 39 years.

After retirement Alan started a lawn mowing business, mowing in Moville and throughout the Siouxland area.

Alan was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served as Head Usher and was an office holder for more than 40 years. He also served on the Moville City Council for 20 years and volunteered as a handyman for the Community Basket.

In his free time Alan enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals, dancing with his wife and collecting John Deere tractors. He was a skilled woodworker and made a variety of wood pieces for loved ones in addition to creating wooden memorial flag cases for the Sioux City Police Department.

Alan is survived by his wife, Coleen and their beloved dog, Mystique of Moville, IA; children, Deborah Craig of Moville, IA; Tamara (Kirk) Waugh of Brandon, SD and Mark Wingert of Brandon, SD; grandchildren, Samantha Craig (Jake Fletcher) of Moville, IA; Ashley Craig (Jordan Worrell) of Hartsel, CO; Megan (Edgar) Rodriguez of Waterloo, IA; McKenzie (Luke) Hyronimus of Pierre, SD and Alex (Madi) Waugh of Sioux Falls, SD; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Konnor Brosamle, Kyleigh and Karlee Fletcher and Ada and Liv Hyronimus.

He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Krom (Jim) Heck of Bronson, IA and sister-in-law, Joyce (Robert) Wingert of Nevada, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roland and wife Doris Wingert, Robert Wingert; sister, Elaine and husband Lee Calkins; brother-in-law, David Krom; and his beloved miniature dachshunds, Boot and Tracker.