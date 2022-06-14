Cushing City Council Minutes — June 7, 2022

Cushing City Council

June 7, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main Street

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr. Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten, and Alex Rabbass. Also present: Sgt. Rose

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) May 3, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 266.40

Berkadia Sewer Loan 72.34

Colton Porter Mowing Payment 1040.00

Elaine Droegmiller Library books/supplies 52.54

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 369.75

Gill Hauling Spring Cleanup Fees 479.00

IA Finance Authority Water Loan 23,650.00

IA Finance Authority Sewer Loan 15,657.50

ISG Operator Services 595.94

New Lift Station 80.00

Joy Auto City Maintenance 141.13

MCI Telephone 30.43

MidAmerican Electricity 798.08

Municipal Supply Water Meter Repair 22.63

New Coop Fire Dept Fuel 644.99

Nicole Huisinga Mileage 65.88

One Office Solution Library Ink 55.99

REC Electricity 123.17

The Record Publishing 251.08

Schaller Telephone phone 55.68

Stevenson Hardware Mower Repair 23.29

UBI Water Loan 11,837.53

USPS Postage 116.00

Revenues by Fund:

General 2727.77

Library 1189.00

Road Use 930.50

Water Fund 5167.65

Sewer Fund 4025.00

Solid Waste Fund 1942.50

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 15,982.42

Sheriff’s Report. Report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed the need for street sweeping and weed removal before Old Fashioned Wednesday. Mayor Joy told council he called ISG about the manhole on 1st Street rocks when driven over, ISG will send someone to look at it. Would be covered under warranty. Council also discussed need to re-tin the old pumphouse shed. Council also discussed multiple residents that need letters sent for nuisance abatements. Clerk is directed to draft and send the letters.

E911/Landfill Board. Report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by Joy to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• School Update. Clerk updated council that lawyer is to be drafting the 10-day notice letter. We are getting information for towing companies.

General Business

• Mayor Joy opened the Public Hearing on approving the Budget Amendment for FY21-22 at 7:02 p.m. No written or verbal comments were made, a motion was made by Wittrock to close public hearing. Seconded by Rabbass. Motion carried 5/0. Mayor closed public hearing at 7:03 p.m.

• Budget Amendment: Motion made by Rabbass to approve Budget Amendment #1 for FY21-22. Seconded by Joy. Motion carried 5/0.

Resolutions

Resolution 2022:07: Motion by Joy to approve the budget amendment #1 FY2022, seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Ordinances

Next regular meeting is set for Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:26 p.m.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr.

Attested by:

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022