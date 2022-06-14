Kimberly Green

Kimberly K. Green, age 60, of Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Unity-Point Health – St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A funeral service was held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville with Mark Demarest officiating. Burial was at the Oto Cemetery of Oto. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service starting at 9:00 AM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Kimberly Kay Green was born January 6, 1962 in Cherokee, Iowa to Delmar and Jeanette Kay Anderson. She attended Correctionville High School.

On December 30, 1994 Kimberly was united in marriage to Danny Green in Elk Point, South Dakota. They lived in Enid, Oklahoma for a short time then made their home in Correctionville.

During her working years, Kimberly worked for the Dairy Barn in Holstein, at the Correctionville Specialty Care Center in the dietary department, was a cook at the Old 20 Bar in Cushing and worked at Tyson’s in Cherokee.

Kimberly was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She loved children, and spending time with family, friends and dogs. She enjoyed fishing and watching the Seattle Seahawks play football.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Danny of Correctionville, IA; mother, Kay Anderson of Coralville, IA; sister, Jennifer (Brad) Goettsch of Holstein, IA; brother, Jeff Anderson of Coralville, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie Anderson; father, Delmer Anderson; sister, Amy Lynn; and brother, Douglas Anderson.