Leroy Edwards

Leroy E. Edwards, age 64, Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville. A visitation was held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville.

Leroy E. Edwards was born June 12, 1957 to Cliff and Marcella Streed. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1975.

He was united in marriage to Nancy Lynn on May 23, 1981 and to this union five children were born. They raised their family in Correctionville. Nancy passed away on February 15, 2012. Leroy was engaged to Maran Lynn Knutson on October 31, 2021.

He worked for Nutra Flo and retired in 2015. He loved spending time with his family, fishing in the river and throwing darts with his family and extended dart “family.”

He cherished the time he was able to teach his kids and grandkids how to fish and to play the game of darts.

He was an accomplished dart player, winning many championships in tournaments throughout the Midwest.

Leroy is survived by his fiancée Maran Knutson; children, Lindsay Edwards, Donald Paris, John (Katie) Edwards, Hope Edwards and Angie Edwards (Devon Voss); step-children, Wade (Jordan) Knutson, Brandon (Desireé) Knutson, Rachel (Evan) Gelinne and Carly (Blake) Knutson Kobold; grandchildren, Harmony (Shelby), Trinity (Trenten), Kaya, Aydan, Tanner, Carson, MaKinlee, Gracelynn, Warren, Nativity, Tristan, Elijah, Blaine, Josephine, Alaina and three blessings on the way; one great-granddaughter, Melody; and many extended family and friends.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Lynn and son, Gregory Lee.