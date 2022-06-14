Moville City Council Minutes — June 1, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, Tom Conolly, John Parks, and Bret Hayworth are present. Paul Malm joins via Zoom. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Conolly motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the Utility Billing trial balance for May, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve Journal Entries, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews a fence permit application from Clay Ashley for 800 Park Ridge Place. Robinson motions to approve, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews a fence permit from Maggie Butler for 226 S. 2nd Street. Parks motions to approve, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. The developers have turned in building permits for new duplexes at 620 and 624 Meredith Lane. Council would like to invite builders to a meeting to give an update regarding expectations and anticipations for pricing as it relates to the Development Agreement before the permits are approved.

During Open Forum resident Gene Groetken asked to have the meeting agenda posted on the City website www.visitmoville.com before each meeting. Council agrees with the request. Guests include Chad Thompson, Mike Weaver, Blake Stubbs, Alex Bottger, Edgar Rodriguez, Joe Barnes, Gene Groetken, Amanda Goodenow, and Adam Carlson. Scott Gernhart arrives later. Assistant Fire Chief Alex Bottger gave a Fire Department update. Chief Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. No action or discussion on the recently replaced Police vehicle.

Clerk Peterson gave an update on the property at 147 Main that has recently been red-tagged and deemed unfit for human occupancy. Inspector Dave Christensen has been in contact with a structural engineer and recommends the City hire him to make a further determination about this structure at an estimated cost of around $1200. Hayworth motions to approve this work to be done, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Adam Carlson with Stratos Development was present to give an update regarding the newest cost estimates for the work to be done on the proposed West Hill Housing Development. The most recent cost estimate shows the City cost share to be around $808,000 which is an increase from the original cost estimate of around $650,000. Attorney Thompson and Mike Weaver recommend putting the project out for bid and see what the actual cost will be before making any further determination. Carlson and council discussed amendments to the proposed Development Agreement. Thompson will make changes and bring back for both entities to review.

At around 6:35 pm, Hayworth motions to open the Public Hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of cost for the proposed storm structure improvements at Sunset and Terra Tam. Parks seconds the motions; ayes, motion carries. No one present had comments, and none had been received before the meeting so at around 6:36 pm, Parks motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-29 adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of costs for the proposed storm structure improvements at Sunset and Terra Tam. Conolly motions to adopt the Resolution 2022-29, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-23 making award of the construction contract for the storm structure improvement project at Sunset and Terra Tam. Robinson motions to approve the contract from Mark Albenesius for $54,995, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. At around 6:41 pm, Robinson motions to open the Public Hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of cost for the South 2nd Street Overlay project. Conolly seconds the motions; ayes, motion carries. No one present had comments, and none had been received before the meeting so at around 6:42 pm, Hayworth motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-31 adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of costs for the South 2nd Street Overlay project. Hayworth motions to adopt the Resolution 2022-31, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-32 making award of the construction contract for the South 2nd Street Overlay project. Hayworth motions to approve the contract from Barkley Asphalt for $104,090, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No action taken on the preliminary engineering report for water supply, treatment, storage and distribution proposal. At around 6:50pm Conolly motions to open the Public Hearing for Budget Amendment #1 for FY 2021-22, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. No written or verbal comments were heard before the meeting or at the meeting, so at around 6:51pm Parks motions to close the Public Hearing, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews Resolution 2022-24 Final Adoption of Budget Amendment #1 for FY 2021-22 and Parks motions to approve, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discusses wages for Haskell Pool Employees for Summer 2022. Proposed wages per hour: lifeguards – $10.50 (plus .25 per year of experience), WSI- wage plus $.50, LGI (can teach lifeguard class) – wage plus $1.00; Assistant Manager – $13.50; Manager (plus IPERS) – $16.50 (Assistant Managers/ Managers – plus $.50 per year of experience). Hayworth motions to approve the wages, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the employee list for hiring for the Haskell Pool 2022 season. Lifeguards: Abbi Bailey, Bailey Beelner, Brooklyn Beelner, Emerson Benson, Kierstyn Cameron, Grace Dice, Teagan Eickholt, Mercedes Gigaroa, Beau Goodwin, McKenzie Goodwin, Josie Hagemann, Shayley Haggin, Carley Huth, Hannah Koch, Sidney Krosch, Hailie Lenz, Izabella Moodie, Zoe Muckey, Alison Orzechowski, Allison Reinking, Derek Reinking, Avery Schroeder, Emma Sitzmann, Jordyn Sitzmann, Kylie Thomas, Alex Thompson, and Jake Utesch. Assistant Managers: Maddie Goodwin, Emily Reinking. Manager: Shelly Schaeuble. Hayworth motions to approve the hirings, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews the proposed hours at the Haskell Pool for 2022 season. Open Swim Monday – Friday 1:00 – 4:30 pm. Open Swim Monday – Thursday 6 – 8pm. Lap Swim Monday – Friday 11:30 – 12:30pm and 5 – 6pm. Saturday and Sunday closed – except for Private Pool parties scheduled in advance 1 – 3pm and 3:30 – 5:30pm. Clerk Peterson explained that Moville residents had requested more evening hours this year and those evenings had been added. Kingsley residents put more of a priority on weekend hours (and less on evening hours) so that had been added to the Kingsley schedule. Robinson asked for management to schedule at least a weekend in Moville every now and then. Council agrees that pool passes in Moville and Kingsley be reciprocal to each other. Robinson motions to approve these hours, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. After a request for review, council considers the slide rider height requirement from the pool handbook. Hayworth motions to change the height requirement from 48” to 44” but keep the allowance for riders who have passed the swim test to ride, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council discussed pool hours for July 4th. Schaeuble says Kingsley will be open 1 – 4pm and anyone with a Moville Pool pass (reciprocal) will be welcome in Kingsley. Council agrees to not open Haskell Pool for 4th of July.

Engineer Scott Gernhart is now in attendance and reviewed updates for the project at Frontage Road / 2nd Street / 3rd Street. At around 7:16pm Parks motions to open the Public Hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of cost for the Frontage Road / 2nd Street / 3rd Street project. Conolly seconds the motions; ayes, motion carries. No one present had comments, and none had been received before the meeting so at around 7:17 pm, Robinson motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-27 adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and engineer’s estimate of costs for the Frontage Road / 2nd Street / 3rd Street project. Hayworth motions to adopt the Resolution 2022-27, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-28 making award of the construction contract for the Frontage Road / 2nd Street / 3rd Street project. Gernhart recommends approving the contract from Mark Albenesuis for $587,424.25. Hayworth motions to approve the contract from Albenesuis for $587,424.25, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the following liquor license applications and motions their approval. Moville Community Center – Malm motions, seconded by Robinson. Jeff’s Bar – Robinson motions, seconded by Conolly. Crankshaft Bar and Grill – Parks motions, seconded by Robinson. Dollar General, Malm motions, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed anticipated revenues and expenses of hiring a City Inspector. Robinson would like to see a minimum contracted amount from partner towns which could include a minimum hours per month and appropriate dollar amount. He recommends sending out a letter interest to verify their commitment level. Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn at around 7:54 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022