Pierson City Council Minutes — June 8, 2022

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, June 8

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday June 8th at 7PM Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council in attendance: McQueen, Krier, Bubke. Motion by Krier to approve the consent agenda including minutes from May, claims thru June 8, and financial statements. The motion was seconded by McQueen all voted aye; carried. Receipts by fund: General $14916.88, Road Use $1542.29, Special Rev $680.85, Debt Service $360.18, Proprietary $11744.24, Expense by Fund: $8919.55, Road Use $5655.87, Special Rev. $21353.42, Debt Service $33693.00 Proprietary $42796.36

Motion by Krier to move the July council meeting to July 12th to avoid conflict with the county meetings, seconded by McQueen; all vote aye, carried.

Public Forum: The Clerk relayed information from the Firemen’s Association regarding the upcoming car show and meal.

Update on 4th Street: Engineer with meet with Bainbridge Construction and get a plan in place to close the project.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to approve RESOLUTION 2022-15 DIRECTING THE ACCEPTANCE OF A PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE $100,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, SERIES 2022. All voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier, seconded by Bubke to approve RESOLUTION 2022-16 APPROVING THE AUTHORIZING A FORM OF LAON AGREEMENT AND AUTHORIZING AND PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE, AND LEVYING A TAX TO PAY THE NOTES; APPROVAL OF THE TAX EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE. All voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on employee raises for new fiscal year. Motion by Bubke to approve RESOLUTION 2022-17 SETTING WAGES FOR FY23 with an 8% increase due to the cost of living, seconded by Krier all voted aye; carried.

Sistrunk joined the meeting via phone. Motion by Sistrunk seconded by Bubke to approve the second reading of ORDINANCE 178 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 145 DEFINITIONS; all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Krier to approve RESOLUTION 2022-18 A RESOLUTION TO WAIVE THE 3RD READING OF ORDINANCE 178, seconded by Bubke, all vote aye; motion carried.

Motion by Krier to adopt Ordinance 178 seconded by Bubke all voted aye motion carried. (Sistrunk left the meeting)

Animal Permit Violation was brought to the council. Motion by McQueen, seconded by Bubke to send a letter to reduce the number of fowl to the allowed 6 or the council will revoke the permit.

The clerk discussed with council the jetting of the sewer lines; it will be scheduled for later this year.

Motion by Krier to adjourn the meeting seconded by Bubke all voted aye, meeting adjourned.

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

ACCO chlorine $321.00

Alex Krier mower pump $352.35

Amazon vacuum, scanner $394.44

Badger Meter meter reads $194.91

Bomgaars supplies $29.27

Builders belt $40.96

Clarks Hardware supplies $48.32

Foundation testing $33.00

Frontier phone/internet $119.18

GEMT fees $12.07

IPERS pension $873.37

Marcus Lumber plumbing at CB $294.70

Menards paint $43.82

MidAmerican electric $25.50

New Coop fuel $450.91

REC electric $72.80

The Record publishing $17.47

United States Treasury

withholding $1,225.50

Veenstra and Kimm professional fees $896.26

Verizon phone/internet $118.76

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Western Insurance insurance $34,512.00

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022