Pierson City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 178

An Ordinance Amending Chapter 140, Sections 202, 302.4, 302.8, 304.1.1(8), Title of Section 308, 308.1 and 308.4

of the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code.

Be it enacted by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa

Section 1. Section Modified: Sections 202, 302.4, 302.8, 304.1.1(8), Title of Section 308, 308.1 and 308.4 of the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code are amended as follows:

The following definitions are added to Section 202, General Definitions

JUNK. Household items, specifically manufactured to be kept and used inside. This term also includes hand-crafted items which will deteriorate, gather mold, or otherwise become a nuisance if left out in the weather.

JUNK VEHICLE. Any vehicle that remains on a property, without moving under its own power, for a period of at least 30 days.

Section 302.4 shall read as follows:

302.4 Weeds. Premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds or plant growth in excess of 8 inches. Noxious weeds shall be prohibited. Weeds shall be defined as all grasses, annual plants and vegetation, including volunteer or scrub trees or shrubs provided; however, this term shall not include cultivated flowers and gardens.

Upon failure of the owner or agent having charge of a property to cut and destroy weeds after service of a notice of violation, they shall be subject to prosecution in accordance with Section 106.3 and as prescribed by the authority having jurisdiction. Upon failure to comply with the notice of violation, any duly authorized employee of the jurisdiction or contractor hired by the jurisdiction shall be authorized to enter upon the property in violation and cut and destroy the weeds growing thereon, and the costs of such removal shall be paid by the owner or agent responsible for the property.

Section 302.8 shall read as follows:

A. Section 302.8 Motor vehicles. Except as provided for in other regulations, no inoperative vehicle, junk vehicle, or unlicensed motor vehicle shall be parked, kept or stored on any premises, and no vehicle shall at any time be in a state of major disassembly, disrepair, or in the process of being stripped or dismantled. Painting of vehicles is prohibited unless conducted inside an approved spray booth. No motor vehicle parts shall be kept on any premises, except inside an enclosed structure.

Exception: A vehicle of any type is permitted to undergo major overhaul, including body work, provided that such work is performed inside a structure or similarly enclosed area designed and approved for such purposes.

Section 304.1.1(8) shall read as follows:

8. Roofing or roofing components that have defects that admit rain or, in the opinion of the code official have reached their useful limit, roof surfaces with inadequate drainage, or any portion of the roof framing that is not in good repair with signs of deterioration, fatigue or without proper anchorage and incapable of supporting all nominal loads and resisting all load effects;

Title of Section 308 shall read as follows:

JUNK, RUBBISH AND GARBAGE

Section 308.1 shall read as follows:

308.1 Accumulation of junk, rubbish or garbage. Exterior property and premises, and the interior of every structure, shall be free from any accumulation of junk, rubbish or garbage.

Section 308.4 shall read as follows:

308.4 Storage of junk. Every occupant of a structure shall store all junk inside an enclosed structure

Section 2. Repealer: All Ordinances or parts of Ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date: This Ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Pierson, Iowa the 9th day of June, 2022, and approved this 9th day of June 2022.

Ayes: Sistrunk, McQueen, Krier, Bubke. Nays: None

Absent: Saxen

Abstain: None

First Reading: May 11th 2022

Second Reading: June 9th 2022

Third Reading: waived

By: Doyle Struve, Mayor

Attest: Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022