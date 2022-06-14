Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — May 23, 2022

Woodbury Central School Board

May 23, 2022

Special Meeting

The Woodbury Central School Board met in special session on May 23, 2022 in the HS library with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 a.m.

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the agenda. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Buildings and Grounds:

• Board agreed to accept quotes on commercial insurance policy at upcoming meeting.

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to amend the approve the increased cost of $3,306.35 to the flooring quote from Mozak’s to change some flooring to laminate tile in the science rooms. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

• Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to approve the hiring and contract for Brian Cole as MS/HS Instrumental Teacher at MA with 12 years experience. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to approve Ryan Wuebker as a volunteer baseball coach for the 2022 season. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to approve the adjustment of Tonya Bauer’s contract to a 0.75 for the 2022-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Verschoor to adjourn at 7:39. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, President

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022