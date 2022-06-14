Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — May 31, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date: 05/31/2022

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 201.95

Ace Engine & Parts 145 9108 – 725DT6 Grasshopper.. 17,750.00

Amazon Capital Serv 500176 Spray gun for fire uni 94.88

Anderson Bros. Print 211137 Election Mailing 6,990.00

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 149.10

Bomgaars 27646 Plumbing fittings, fuel 2,525.77

Boyle, Bonnie I-Pad Training 84.35

Bride, Tom 103895 Mileage Reimbursement 9.38

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 1,690.00

C W Suter & Son Inc. 86382 9103 – HVAC repair 785.44

Calhoun Communications 100833 WIT UPS Replacement ..2,513.40

Canon Financial Serv 40698 Contract #3091-16103/C 344.27

Century Business Products 45076 Maintenance Contracts 127.80

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 287.12

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial suppl 985.16

Conney Safety Products 102505 Safety 897.68

Conolly***, Julie M 223777 MILEAGE 95.94

Continental Fire Sprinkler 185 9102 – Annual fire pro 195.00

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 116.30

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 24.50

Dakota County Court 104488 Certified Records 2.50

DCI-SOR 100334 School 75.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 7,913.97

Derby CRS RPR, Deni 103970 Excerpt from Transcript 59.50

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Custodial suppl 29.52

Ecolab Pest Elimination 104086 9103 – Cockroach treat 72.07

Falk, Lanette I-Pad Training 27.65

Feathers, Susan BOR 2022.. 450.00

Fenceroy, Kathleen 81258 BOR 2022 450.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Printer Service Contract 25.00

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 Vehicle Installations 1,346.00

HGM Assoc Inc 128272 Engineering Services 3,097.64

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH029606 144.90

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 9102 – Steamer repair 812.64

Imko & Diversified 102026 Jackie 1,031.20

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor 934 2,384.32

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 6,592.32

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Deposition Preparation 1,800.00

Iverson, Darrell 488 BOARD OF REVIEW 353.82

Jacks Uniforms & Equip 121600 Uniforms 497.35

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 3,237.48

Jennings***, Patric 98465 Human Trafficking John 115.25

Jeo Consulting Group 98187 1500 – Brown’s Lake co 2,147.50

Jessen Automotive 105818 Brake pads & rotor-16 526.21

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Jung, James BOR 2022 450.00

Kars Detail Center 500180 Car Detail Wash and Le 350.00

Koskovich & Murphy 500734 PH Building 42,814.00

LG Everist Inc. 281374 AMZ Materials 540.96

Law, Patricia I-Pad Training 34.63

Lawson, John 105517 BOR 2022 Parking 6.05

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 129.50

Legal Directories P 141475 2022 Legal Directory 59.75

Mahon, Marcia L 250327 Depositions 98.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 2,166.42

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,246.49

Mammen, Ted 500625 BOARD OF REVIEW 400.62

McTeer, Dianne M 41491 I-Pad Training 69.67

Meister, Corey D 100044 Mileage Reimbursement 39.78

Menards 199721 Maintenance; Buildings 211.65

Metal Culverts Inc. 158327 CP-2022 16,524.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electricity 286.38

Midwest Wheel 161205 Parts 1,920.78

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Sioux City Assessor 4,329.50

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 4/1/22-4/30/22: General 1,807.08

Northeast Nebr Publ 100448 Homer tower utilities 264.00

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9102 – Pump repair 608.60

Office Elements 100254 Pens, Folders, Index 328.00

Olson, Jan I I-Pad Training 34.20

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,930.23

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #201 26.68

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 Mileage Reimbursement 14.04

Parker, Barbara 99064 BOARD OF REVIEW 457.33

Peer Support Foundation 105582 School 1,050.00

Petersen, Dale 99724 BOARD OF REVIEW 323.40

Petersen, Joe 105616 BOARD OF REVIEW 346.80

Petit Contracting 103876 Mulch Trees & Tordon 3 1,500.00

Pitney Bowes (Pitts 99291) Acct 29958022/Postage 400.00

Priestley***, Dan 105695 Mileage reimbursement 41.54

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Ballots 4,829.45

Road Machinery & Supply 978 Batteries 482.96

Ryan***, Colin 105324 Clothing Allowance 215.07

Sanford***, Brayden 500865 Clothing Allowance 181.89

Sapp Bros Petroleum 100280 Gas & Oil 3,623.52

Scott, Kay I-Pad Training 40.52

SDHS – District Health 68472 Tax Allocation 184,923.00

Security National Bank 208800 Loan Note 367,560.00

Security National Bank 208797 Skaff – Conference 16,554.14

Sioux City Engineer 64 1500 – 28th Street con 311,286.98

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 68,843.74

Sioux City Treas (4 500592) commsys, netmotion, co 13,944.84

Sioux City Truck 246198 Parts #935 178.10

Sioux City Yamaha 100788 Machinery & Equipment 31.64

Sioux Sales Co Uniforms 139.95

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 269.20

Siouxland Grass & Forage 104570 Fertilizer 283.00

Standard Insurance 500112 June 2022 Insurance Pr 13,624.57

Superior Vision 104058 June Vision Insurance 2,690.86

Taylor, Robert S 102392 I-Pad Training 25.19

Titan Machinery Inc 104494 Parts #221 89.50

Travelers CL Remitt 105476 Tina Bertrand Bond 175.00

Travelers Insurance 13 SCOTT CLAUSEN & TYLER 525.00

Tristar Risk Manage 105839 1/1/2022-12/31/2022 12,854.70

Turner, Judy I-Pad Training 25.89

Uline Bankers Boxes 304.18

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 Cell Phone Reimbursement 431.88

USCellular 500677 Election Phones & Hot 255.20

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 FEMA Proj #6325: Eng. 3,311.59

Vriezelaar Tigges E 206567 GCPR056511 400.00

VSP Vision Service 104078 June 2022 Vision Insurance 1,542.09

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 184,806.48

Wildlife Learning 500803 Wildlife educational 1,090.00

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 90.00

Woodbury County Law 500864 Lease Payment 1,092,649.00

Zellmer Zant, Chris 258026 Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Ziegler Inc. 274129 Parts & Bolts #525 2,120.78

Grand Total: 2,442,540

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 16, 2022