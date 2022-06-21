Anthon City Council Minutes/Bills — June 13, 2022

Anthon City Council

JUNE 13, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Reimer called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on June 13, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Absent: Jonathan Kuhlmann. Also present: Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Tony Umbach, Deputy Brooks, Allan Pithan and Sacha Trobaugh.

AGENDA: Motion by Peterson, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Tom Luckel offered $5,000 and a purchase agreement for the City to sell him the property at 207 S. Cauley Ave. Council’s decision to demolish said property remains. Allan Pithan was present to ask the Council to consider purchasing and placing cameras at all the entrances/exits of the City.

POLICE REPORT: Deputy Brooks presented the monthly Police report that showed the Deputies patrolled 44 hours and 2 minutes, responded to 11 calls for service and spent 31 hours and 30 minutes at the school.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from May 9, 2022 meeting, financial reports as filed, renew the cigarette permit for E & S Enterprises LLC, dba Anthon Mini Mart, Resolution 2022-06-530 authorizing the transfer of funds, and approve the Class C Liquor License & Sunday Sales for Robert Farmer dba Fireside Steakhouse LLC, a building permit for Jane Ellis at 105 Southview St for remodeling a deck and a building permit for Joel & Connie Westphal at 405 W. Main St for a storage shed. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Peterson, seconded by Lansink, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

SACHA TROBAUGH: Sacha Trobaugh was present to respond to the letter from the City concerning the amount of cats located near her house and their overall well-being. Though they are not all her cats, she presented veterinarian bills showing her attempt to aid in the cat population by getting them fixed and vaccinated. She also tries to re-home as many as she can.

FRANK’S ASPHALT: A quote was presented for the repairs to 2nd Ave and Main St. Public Works Superintendent Umbach, requested the Council aid in compiling a list of streets they feel need repaved or patched.

207 S. CAULEY AVE: The need to remove 2 trees from the property of 207 S. Cauley Ave will be addressed by Terry Clarkson Excavating and city staff prior to the demolition of said property.

2ND READING OF ORDINANCE: Kirchgatter introduced Ordinance #227 entitled “An Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Anthon, Iowa by Amending Provisions Pertaining to Electric Utility.”

Petersen moved that the rule requiring that an ordinance be considered and voted on for passage at a third council meeting be suspended with respect to Ordinance #227. Motion was seconded by Benson and passed with a roll call vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to pass and adopt Ordinance #227. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

CONTRACTS: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the “Agreement for Services” between the City of Anthon and Annie Heath to provide cleaning/janitorial services at City Hall for $15.00/hour from July 1, 2022 and to June 30, 2023. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION: Attorney Dirkson presented Resolution 2022-06-531 Re: RAGBRAI. Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to adopt Resolution #2022-06-531 entitled “A Resolution RE: RAGBRAI”. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Lansink and Petersen; nays – none.

WALKIE TALKIE PURCHASE: The purchase of city walkie talkies was suspended. Plans to borrow 20 walkie talkies from the Woodbury County Emergency Operations Center/EOC for RAGBRAI event was confirmed.

RAGBRAI UPDATES: A meeting on electrical needs and concerns is scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022. Still seeking additional volunteers for miscellaneous responsibilities including but limited to garbage, restrooms and support vehicle traffic directors.

STORAGE BUILDING PAINTING: The City is expressed interest in having the building behind the “My Kind of Town” sign at 200 W. Main St painted prior to RAGBRAI. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Petersen to budget $1000 or less for the painting and supply costs for the building at 200 W. Main St. Carried 4-0.

AMEND 2021/2022 BUDGET: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Lansink, to hold a public hearing on June 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to consider a second amendment to the 2021/2022 budget. Carried 4-0. The Clerk was directed to publish the required Notice of Public Hearing and Amendment #2 of Current City Budget as required by law.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Councilman Benson discussed locations for nuisance concerns. Council instructed the Clerk to send letters to the residents of concerned locations. Council also discussed safety concerns with the ever growing number of young kids driving golf carts and ATV’s on city streets. In preparation for the day of RAGBRAI, the Public Works Superintendent Umbach was instructed to have 18’-19’ of water in the water tower. Deputy City Clerk reminded Council of the July 1, 2022 increases in water, electrical and landfill rates.

Receipts: General-$24746.25; RUT-$3129.86; LOST-$7591.76; Debt Service-$330.72; Water-$15850.48; 2020 Water Project-$9784.65; Sewer-$8797.70; Electric-$54286.93. Total: $124518.35. Expenses: General-$41044.19; RUT-$2198.19; Debt Service-$29810.00; Water-$20033.87; Sewer-$6381.16; Electric-$80338.01. Total: $179805.42.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Petersen, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Reimer proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:57 p.m.

________________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

_________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

NEWSPAPER — JUNE 2022

ANTHON FIRE DEPARTMENT PAYMENT $6,000.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLY INC. WATER SUPPLIES $158.40

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER FILTERS $12.00

CENTURY LINK PHONE $80.51

COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL PARK PEST KILLER $319.64

CORRECTIONVILLE BUILDING CENTER SUPPLIES $92.52

CORNER HARDWARE BOLTS NUTS WASHERS $6.00

FRANK’S ASPHALT STREET REPAIRS $5,600.00

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $2,039.00

GILL HAULING LANDFILL FEES & ROLL OFF $591.00

LONG LINES PHONE $391.45

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $133.02

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,855.75

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO. SPARK PLUG $6.94

WIMECA ENERGY $26,820.90

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $301.92

SALES TAX SALES TAX $1,738.47

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $1,058.60

PAYROLL WH STATE TAX STATE TAXES $729.00

EFTPS FED/FICA TAX $4,625.04

IPERS WH IPERS $2,940.21

WOODBURY COUNTY REC EL SERVICE & LABOR $6,259.50

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS OF IOWA INSURANCE $6,000.97

LINDBLOM SERVICES INC. TOILETS $370.00

MILLS PHARMACY ABSORBINE JR $7.49

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOL. WATER METERS $2,110.29

WAYNE FUNDERMANN ELECTRIC SUPPLIES $160.00

ANTHON COMMUNITY AMB SERV PAYMENT $4,000.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO. CONCRETE $540.00

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $333.73

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. EL STUDY & DESIGN $6,360.00

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $137.22

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES $500.45

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $224.80

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY TECH SUPPORT $795.00

CURTIN MATTHEW CONTRACT $258.96

HEATH ANNIE JANITORIAL CONTRACT $146.25

STINES SUANN SUPPLIES $56.69

DOSE DOLORES JANITORIAL CONTRACT $145.00

IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY WATER PROJECT SRF LOAN INT $58,707.89

UMBACH JENIFER MILEAGE AND CONF $392.64

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB ANALYSIS $69.75

ANTHON COMM DEV CORP LIGHT POLES PAINTED $3,139.00

RAINBOW MIDWEST SYSTEMS PLAYGROUND FORSLING PK $16,452.00

REHAB SYSTEM LLC WW JET VAC $1,377.50

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP REPLACE PIPING SW PLANT $28,300.00

ALLIE BYERS DEPOSIT REFUND $198.08

KAYLA HAZARD SHELTER HOUSE REFUND $85.00

SPIRIT LAKE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $18.00

VICTOR PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKS $81.35

PAYROLL CHECKS TOTAL PAYROLL CHECKS $14,252.08

CLAIMS TOTAL $208,980.01

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022