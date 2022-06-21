Anthon City Council — Ordinance No. 227 (Electric Rates)

Anthon City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 227

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO ELECTRIC UTILITY – RATES FOR SERVICE.

Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:

SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Chapter 110, Section 04 (1B)(1)(2), (1E)(1), (2B)(1)(2)(2E)(1), (3B)(1)(2)(3), (4B)(1)(2), (5B)(1)(2) of the Code of Ordinances of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:

110.04 RATES. The rates for electric service shall be as follows:

1. Residential Service.

B. Monthly Rate:

(1) Customer Charge (no kWh) $17.25 (minimum bill)

PLUS

(2) Energy Charge

All kWh @ $0.10167/kWh

E. Load Control.

(1) Energy Charge

All kWh @

Summer $0.08237/kWh

Winter $0.07310/kWh

2. Small Commercial Service.

B. Monthly Rate:

(1) Customer Charge (no kWh): $21.00 (minimum bill)

PLUS

(2) Energy Charge:

All kWh @ $0.11534/kWh

E. Load Control.

(1) Energy Charge

All kWh @

Summer $0.09604/kWh

Winter $0.08677/kWh

3. Large Commercial Service.

B. Monthly Rate:

(1) Customer Charge (no KWH) $40.00 (minimum bill)

PLUS

(2) Energy Charge:

All kWh @ $0.04363/kWh

PLUS

(3) Demand Charge:

All kW @ $17.67/kW

4. Municipal Service.

B. Monthly Rate:

(1) Customer Charge (no KWH) $8.00 (minimum bill)

PLUS

(2) Energy Charge:

All kWh @ $0.07561/kWh

5. Street Lighting.

B. Monthly Rate:

(1) Customer Charge (no KWH) $5.00 (minimum bill) PLUS

(2) Energy Charge:

All kWh @ $0.07125/kWh

SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 13th day of June, and approved this 13th day of June, 2022.

________________________

Tammy Reimer, Mayor

ATTEST:

_________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

First Reading: May 9, 2022

Second Reading: June 13, 2022

Third Reading: Waived

I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 227 on the 23rd day of June, 2022.

_________________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022