Anthon City Council — Ordinance No. 227 (Electric Rates)
Anthon City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 227
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ANTHON, IOWA BY AMENDING PROVISIONS PERTAINING TO ELECTRIC UTILITY – RATES FOR SERVICE.
Be It Enacted by the City Council of the City of Anthon, Iowa:
SECTION 1. SECTION MODIFIED. Chapter 110, Section 04 (1B)(1)(2), (1E)(1), (2B)(1)(2)(2E)(1), (3B)(1)(2)(3), (4B)(1)(2), (5B)(1)(2) of the Code of Ordinances of Anthon, Iowa, is repealed and the following adopted in lieu thereof:
110.04 RATES. The rates for electric service shall be as follows:
1. Residential Service.
B. Monthly Rate:
(1) Customer Charge (no kWh) $17.25 (minimum bill)
PLUS
(2) Energy Charge
All kWh @ $0.10167/kWh
E. Load Control.
(1) Energy Charge
All kWh @
Summer $0.08237/kWh
Winter $0.07310/kWh
2. Small Commercial Service.
B. Monthly Rate:
(1) Customer Charge (no kWh): $21.00 (minimum bill)
PLUS
(2) Energy Charge:
All kWh @ $0.11534/kWh
E. Load Control.
(1) Energy Charge
All kWh @
Summer $0.09604/kWh
Winter $0.08677/kWh
3. Large Commercial Service.
B. Monthly Rate:
(1) Customer Charge (no KWH) $40.00 (minimum bill)
PLUS
(2) Energy Charge:
All kWh @ $0.04363/kWh
PLUS
(3) Demand Charge:
All kW @ $17.67/kW
4. Municipal Service.
B. Monthly Rate:
(1) Customer Charge (no KWH) $8.00 (minimum bill)
PLUS
(2) Energy Charge:
All kWh @ $0.07561/kWh
5. Street Lighting.
B. Monthly Rate:
(1) Customer Charge (no KWH) $5.00 (minimum bill) PLUS
(2) Energy Charge:
All kWh @ $0.07125/kWh
SECTION 2. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.
SECTION 3. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
Passed by the Council the 13th day of June, and approved this 13th day of June, 2022.
________________________
Tammy Reimer, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
First Reading: May 9, 2022
Second Reading: June 13, 2022
Third Reading: Waived
I certify that the foregoing was published as Ordinance No. 227 on the 23rd day of June, 2022.
_________________________
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, June 23, 2022