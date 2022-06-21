Bronson City Council Minutes

June 14, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Doug Williams, Dave West, Brandi Jessen, and Chad Merchant. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office conducted directed patrols in Bronson totaling 24 hours and 42 minutes for May. Deputies responded to 3 calls of service. Additionally, deputies spent 16 and 3/4 hours performing school related activities.

Visitors: Dusty Mathey was present. He wants permission to close some of the streets for 4 events that are coming up. Bike night June 23, bag tournament June 25th, 4th of July festivities, and Ragbrai on July 24th. There will be a DJ on most of those events. After discussing the matter, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to block off some of the streets downtown.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick said the power cot saves a lot of back strain for the EMT’s and is used extensively. Nick reported that EOC assist costs are going from $200.00 to $300.00 for any assists they may do. There have been 7 calls of service since last month.

Water/Sewer: Water tower has been cleaned out by Maguire Iron and did not see any big problems. June 24th is scheduled for the clean up of the outside of the tower. Nick had water inspection with DNR on June 8th and everything was in order.

Maintenance: CJ was present. New swing sets are all done at the park. Dixie mower needs to go into the shop for a new seal. CJ reported that he put up a new stop sign post at E. 2nd and Delaware. He will need to order more posts and will bring a quote to the next meeting. Concession stand door knobs needs replaced. He will do that and have extra keys made.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the May 10th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest earned

0.00

General

3026.93 3065.71

Garbage

2352.48 4130.92

Road Use Tax

1317.90 2265.18

Ambulance

940.95 10,407.38

Water

9215.84 4857.04

Sewer

1819.56 3536.73

Local Option Sales Tax

3876.06 0.00

Insurance

274.90

Debt Service

1583.33

MAY TOTAL REVENUE

$22,824.62

MAY DISBURSEMENTS

$29,846.29

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report. Discussion on using ARPA money we received. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to use the $23,000.00 on paying the warning system in the amount of $19,183.00 and the rest can go towards what we spent on the new swing sets for the park.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JUNE 2022 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $214.20

Bomgaars shelter supplies $43.56

Bomgaars straps to hold salt spreader $103.94

Brown Supplies water parts.. $59.00

CHN garbage $1557.12

Frontline warning system $19,183.00

HAKA LLC gas for mower & ambulance $226.91

IMWCA work comp 22-23.. $1377.00

L.G. Everist pea gravel for new swing set $1831.31

Maguire Iron cleaned out inside of water tower $1552.50

Menards ballfields and park $65.86

Menards water supplies $16.94

Menards concrete mix for swing set $122.04

Menards green treated wood for swing set $441.25

Postmaster postage stamps 6 rolls $348.00

The Record publications $153.92

Randy Amick Construction labor for swing set $1420.78

Siouxland Health 4 – bacteriological tests $56.00

Summit fire extinguishers annual inspection $364.00

UECO water and sewer parts $39.18

Wiatel phone bill $127.72

Woodbury County Treasurer trailer for mini excavator $31.00

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay Jackson Pumping bill up to $1650.00 when it comes in.

Business:

1. Warning System: has been ordered and should be here July 8th. Councilman Amick reported that Woodbury REC would help in the setting up of the 55’ pole.

2. Ragbrai coming July 24, 2022. This is going to be a huge event for the town. We will need a lot of volunteers to make this a success. First meeting was held June 9th and only 4 people showed up. Mayor Garnand will be setting up another meeting after the 4th and a notice will be placed in the July 1st water bills so please be on the alert for that. Mayor Garnand has 4 food vendors confirmed and will be needing more.

3. Ordinance #2-2022: Vendor ordinance for Ragbrai: This ordinance is enacted to help city officials and citizens deal with the public health and safety problems created by infusion of a large number of people into Bronson for Ragbrai on July 24, 2022. Attorney Metcalf read the ordinance in its entirety and there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the ordinance.

4. Resolution #9-2022 dispensing with 2nd and 3rd readings of the ordinance: Councilwoman Jessen introduced Resolution #9-2022 dispensing with rule requiring three readings of ordinance before adoption. Councilman Merchant seconded the motion with all council present voting yes. Whereupon the Mayor declared the resolution to be adopted. Therefore, the proposed ordinance was again read and Councilwoman Jessen moved the adoption of the ordinance. Councilman West seconded the motion. Oral vote: West-yes, Jessen-yes, Williams-yes, Merchant-yes. The mayor declared the motion to adopt to have passed and the Ordinance to have been adopted. He then approved and signed the measure. Attorney Metcalf will have The Record publish the ordinance.

5. Ideas for $1000.00 ICAP grant: some discussion was made. Councilwoman Jessen said the baseball field need all new plugs and some of the bases need replaced. There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to have Clerk Jessen apply for the grant. Someone will get a quote to Clerk Jessen for the bases and the plugs and then she will apply for the grant.

6. Ideas for fall MRHD grant: After much discussion, council decided not to apply for the fall grant.

7. Wine on Wheels liquor license: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to approve the license for the day of Ragbrai.

8. Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority: Bronson does not have a representative. After much discussion, Bronson isn’t interested in having a representative.

9. Donation to Youth Baseball group: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to donate $500.00 to be used to pay umpires and to get food for concession stand.

Anything from Councilman Williams: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: matter of fill station at the park. Some farmers like to use it when they need to fill up the sprayers. When this happens, water pressure goes severely down for the houses close to the fill station. After much discussion, council would like to get rid of it all together. Also, discussion on filling pools with city water outside of the city limits. The Fire Dept and the City will get together and discuss the matter further.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen – no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Attorney Metcalf: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Williams, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:20 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022