Bronson City Council — Ordinance No. 2-2022 (RAGBRAI Permits)

CITY OF BRONSON

VENDOR ORDINANCE

ORDINANCE NO. 2-2022

AN ORDINANCE ADDING SECTION 4-7 IN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF BRONSON AND ENTITLED “RAGBRAI Ordinance – MISCELLANEOUS PERMITS”

Be it enacted by the City Council of Bronson, Iowa:

SECTION 1: This ordinance is enacted to help city officials and citizens deal with the public health and safety problems created by the infusion of a large number of people into the City of Bronson when the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa™ (RAGBRAI®) arrives in Bronson on July 24, 2022, and departs on July 24, 2022.

SECTION 2: That Section 4-7.010 through 4-7.120 RAGBRAI – Miscellaneous Permits of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Bronson, Iowa, be and the same is hereby added to read as follows:

Chapter 4-7 RAGBRAI Ordinance, Miscellaneous Permits

Sections:

4-7.010 Commercial Booth – Permit Required

4-7.020 Commercial Booth Fees

4-7.030 Commercial Booth Location

4-7.040 Health Regulations

4-7.050 Commercial Booth Non-Food – Permit Required

4-7.060 Commercial Booth Non-Food Fees

4-7.070 Commercial Booth Non-Food Location

4-7.080 Glass Container

4-7.090 Nuisance

4-7.100 Violations-Penalties

4-7.110 Effective Period

4-7.120 Street Closings

4-7.010 Commercial Booth – Permit Required. No person, club, group, organization, corporation or entity of any kind shall provide or sell food to the public in Bronson on July 24, 2022, unless said person or entity shall first obtain a Commercial Booth Permit from the City of Bronson through the City Clerk located at 90 Pine Street, Bronson, Iowa. However, any person or entity which is a resident of Woodbury County and in possession of a valid permit issued by the State of Iowa for the sale of food to be consumed on its premises as of July 15 2022, or in possession of a current Iowa retail sales tax permit, shall be exempt from the requirements of this Section.

4-7.020 Commercial Booth Fees. The fee for Bronson Commercial Booth Permit shall be $500.00. Booth space is 20’ x 10’.

4-7.030 Commercial Booth Location. A vendor who has been granted a Bronson Commercial Booth Permit shall locate its temporary sale facility at a location to be determined by the official Bronson City Clerk or other person designated thereby.

4-7.040 Health Regulations. A person or entity issued a Commercial Booth Permit pursuant to this Chapter (a RAGBRAI COMMERCIAL BOOTH PERMITTEE herein) shall comply with the Iowa Department of Health and Woodbury County Department of Health rules and regulations pertaining to the sale and dispensing of food for consumption on its premises.

4-7.080 Glass Containers. To promote safety during RAGBRAI, all beverages sold in Bronson, Iowa, by Commercial Booth Permittees, on July 24, 2022, shall be sold in non-glass containers only. This requirement shall also apply to any existing business, restaurant, service station, grocery store or other establishment selling beverages on its premises in an outdoor setting open to the public.

4-7.090 Nuisance. The sale of food or the erection of a temporary facility for the sale of food or other merchandise without a Bronson Commercial Booth or Bronson Commercial Booth Non-Food Permit on July 24, 2022, in violation of the provisions of this Chapter shall be considered a nuisance, as defined by Section 6-02 of the City Code of Ordinances. If this type of nuisance is determined to exist, an emergency abatement procedure pursuant to Subsection 6-2.06 of the City Code is hereby authorized and may be executed by any peace officer or those acting at their direction by dismantling and removing the nuisance without notice. However, if the only nuisance or violation of this Chapter is the offender’s failure to obtain the necessary permit, the RAGBRAI Committee, in lieu of immediate abatement, may allow the person or organization to immediately purchase (cash only) a necessary permit as provided by this Ordinance. The cost of abatement shall be charged to the operator and separately to the owner of the offending facility should they be two independent entities.

4-7.100 Violations – Penalties. Selling or supplying food or merchandise to any person without a Bronson Commercial Booth or Bronson Commercial Booth Non-Food Permit on July 24, 2022, or any violation of this Chapter shall be constitute a municipal infraction, as set forth in Chapter 11 of the City Code of Ordinances, and, therefore, any civil penalties may likewise be assessed and enforced as set forth.

4-7.110 Effective Period. The provisions of this ordinance shall be effective from 5:00 a.m. (local time) on July 24, 2022, until 5:00 p.m. (local time) on July 24, 2022.

4-7.120 Street Closings. During the effective dates of this ordinance and without prior Council approval regarding the blocking of any city streets, a Woodbury County sheriff’s officer, City Clerk, Mayor or those at their direction, may place barricades or roadblocks in a Bronson street, alley, or roadway to redirect vehicular traffic in order to enhance the proper and safe flow of bicycle and vehicular traffic within the City limits of the City of Bronson.

SECTION 3: REPEALER. All Ordinances or parts thereof in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 4: SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional such adjudication shall not affect the validity of this ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or party thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 5: WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of BRONSON on the 14th day of June, 2022.

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

City of Bronson, Iowa

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022