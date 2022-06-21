Darlys Ann Arey, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

In the fall, family and friends will gather to honor her life with a memorial service.

Darlys was born Darlys Ann Stevens on July 7, 1937, in Kingsley, Iowa, to Clarence and Blanche (McNamara) Stevens. She moved with her family to Des Moines, Iowa, where she attended school. They then moved to Sioux City in 1953.

She married Clayton Woods on Dec. 17, 1955. They owned Clay’s Corner in Moville, Iowa, and Clay’s Corner in Kingsley, Iowa from 1977 to 1983. Darlys owned and operated two businesses in Sioux City: The Tradewinds Lounge at the Imperial Motel and The Inn Place at the Rodeway Inn in downtown Sioux City.

On June 2, 1984, she married Wayne Arey at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They then moved to Denver, Colorado, where they lived for 12 years.

Dar and Wayne then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, for another 12 years. They retired to Ft. Myers, Florida, in 2009.

Darlys enjoyed traveling, cooking, dancing, and especially spending time with friends and family. She cherished her children.

She is survived by husband Wayne of Ft. Myers, Florida; sister, Cheryl Miller of Moville; sons Tom (Cindy) Woods of Moville, John (Trish) Woods of Sioux City, Dan (Jolyn) Woods of Omaha, Nebraska; and Jim (Shelly) Woods of Sioux City; daughters Christine (Ron) D’addio of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Charlene O’Neil of Lincoln, Nebraska; Theresa Otis of Clear Lake, S.D.; and Diane (Kent) Claus of Smithland, Iowa; stepchildren Cindy (Tony) Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Tracy (Beth) Arey of Colombia, Missouri and Mitch (Leslie) Arey of Omaha; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Robert Clayton; sisters Wanda Farrell and Dee Cumings; and daughter-in-law Brenda Woods.