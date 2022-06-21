Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — June 13, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

June 13, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 5:05 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Haggin and Plendl. Zoom: Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Plendl, seconded by Collins to approve the amended agenda by moving New Business #3 to #1. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the May minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $217,998.36 from the general fund, $9,095.65 from schoolhouse, $35,072.87 from lunch fund, and $12,487.56 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

In review of the May the FY22 budget was amended. The revenue and expenses for May reflect the increase in revenue from local and federal grants. The expenses increased due to the purchases made for these grants. Year-end reporting and processing will begin after the June payroll on June 17th. Motion by Colliins, seconded by Plendl to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

EMC Renewal for Property and Casualty Insurance:

Bart Boustead was present to present the EMC Renewal. Discussion took place on the insurance amounts. Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to increase the umbrella policy from $2 million to $5 million and approve the EMC policy at $120,822. All voted aye, motion carried.

Administrative Salaries, Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary – Exempt Session:

Iowa law allows going into an exempt session to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of the governmental body who are not covered by collective bargaining agreement. This is less formal than a closed session and does not require taping or motions-just an announcement that an exempt session will be held.

Set Administrative Salaries, Business Manager/Board Secretary Salary:

President Bubke proposed a 3.5 % for administrative salaries and Business Manager/Board Secretary. Discussion tabled until a future date.

Equipment Breakdown Insurance Renewal:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the renewal equipment breakdown insurance with REMI at $47,163.98. All voted aye, motion carried.

Computer Science Grant PD Purchase:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the $23,400 Computer Science grant purchase for professional development. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations:

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Collins to accept the resignation of Nancy Ruhland from the Title I position. Mr. Bailey thanked Mrs. Ruhland for her service to the district. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommendations:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the following positions for the FY23 school year. Denise White-Tutor, Dean Harpeanu-TLC position, Geoff Olson-HS Track, Torey Hill-JH Track, Madison Glade-JH Track, Val Sitzmann-HS Girls Golf, Tim Dirkson-HS Boys Golf and Jerica Stickney-Asst. Golf. All voted aye, motion carried.

Operational Sharing:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the FY23 Operational Sharing positions. Human Resources (4) Akron-Westfield, Transportation (4) Woodbury-Central, Elementary Guidance (2) Woodbury-Central, Curriculum Director (2) Woodbury Central and Superintendent (9) River Valley. All voted aye, motion carried.

Handicap Accessible Bus Purchase:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the purchase of the handicap accessible bus from Thomas for $89,197. It may take 8-10 months for delivery of the bus. All voted aye, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests:

None at this time.

10. COMMUNICATIONS

Due to time constraints for Board Members, the administrator reports were given to the board members for review instead of being discussed.

Mr. Brand

Well things have slowed down a bit! Since our last board meeting we finished out the year with some exciting celebrations. We had our Spring Concerts, 7th and 8th grade Awards Night, and 8th grade graduation on May 17th. The choir and band performed very well and they have all shown so much growth. We hosted the annual 6th grade Egyptian Fair to families and the community on May 18th in the afternoon. On May 20th, we had our annual Hero’s Day for 8th grade. We invited many heroes and students read the reports to their heroes and families. On May 23rd, we invited our 4th grade students over for orientation, it was fun to see their excitement and answer all of their questions! On May 24th we took students to the LeMars bowling alley called Sweet 16 Lanes. The students had a great time and the owner of the bowling alley was great to work with. 5th grade enjoyed another field trip to the capital and Living History Farms on May 25th. We ended our last day with an end of the year assembly, acknowledged our students that were our top sellers in our fundraiser, recognized a retiree, and awarded additional students with the dragster awards and perfect attendance. Additionally, Midstates Bank awarded students from the Money Smart Poster contest. The cheerleaders performed and the annual Power Puff performed as well. Lastly, we finished with the students choosing a movie or playing dodgeball.

Mr. Wiese

2021/2022 school year final report. Teachers in the Kingsley building are all checked out. Finalizing the elementary class lists for 22/23 school year. Deadline for requests are 6/15/22. Updating our faculty and staff information for the student packets. In July, the new playground equipment will hopefully arrive. Happy upcoming Father’s Day! Hope you have a great summer!

Mr. Bailey

Since our last meeting we completed the end of the year and are well into the summer with reports that are to be finished. Spring BEDS – Basic Educational Data Surveys. Spring SRI – Student Reporting in Iowa. CTE Final report – Career and Technical Education Reporting (HS Courses)

Graduation Verification – Graduates and where they may be going. There’s an issue with HVAC in new construction area. I’ve been in contact with our architect. Mr. Bailey did make mention to check calendars for a meeting with River Valley to discuss future sharing opportunities in July. Board members will get back to him.

11. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to adjourn at 6:45 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022