Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — May 9, 2022

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, Iowa

Monday, May 9, 2022

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, Garnand, Sappingfield, Reinke present

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

Laura Benson was present on behalf of the LBEA and presented the board with gifts as a thank you during board member appreciation month

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Budget Amendment Hearing

H. Approve 2021-2022 Budget Amendment

Reinke moved to approve 2021-2022 Budget Amendment. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

I. Communications

1. Board member update

J. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal’s Report

No positive COVID cases in either building for the third month in a row

ISASP testing in the elementary has been completed and went very well. Initial feedback is that we scored very well, but will have final numbers to share in the coming months

Staff in the elementary school will be implementing a new behavioral rewards system next year known as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS). This will meet the needs of having more consistency in behavioral expectations as well as reward students for doing the right thing.

The quarterly district newsletter went out last week. It is a great read. There are so many great things happening in our district

Last week was teacher and staff appreciation week. It was a lot of fun. Different organizations provided meals and treats all week long. Students made several things for district employees to show their appreciation

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

Top shooters in archery went to complete last week in Sandy, Utah for the Nationals Competition. The entire team did great but did not place overall as a team. However, senior Alise Brockhaus got first place at nationals in 3D and will travel to Kentucky in June for the World’s Competition. The track season has been a cold and windy one to say the least. That has not stopped our runners though. Our boys and girls have broke records and we have sent athletes to Drake this year.

Upcoming dates include Class night on May 11th and Graduation on May 15th

3. Monthly financial reports

Miller presented monthly financial reports

4. Board Bill Auditor Report

Reinke asked questions on board bills

K. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

Reinke moved to approve consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Personnel

1. Approve head junior high football coach

Mesz moved to approve Jesse Pedersen as head junior high football coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve assistant junior high football coach

Reinke moved to approve Shawn Sepala as assistant junior high football coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve volunteer assistant junior high football coach

Reinke moved to approve Bret Van Muyden as volunteer assistant junior high football coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve head varsity football coach

Reinke moved to approve Jason Garnand as head varsity football coach. Mesz seconded. Mesz, Sappingfield, and Reinke yes. Garnand abstained.

5. Approve assistant varsity football coach

Garnand moved to approve Chad Moseman as assistant varsity football coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve assistant varsity football coach

Mesz moved to approve Travis Binder as assistant varsity football coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve assistant varsity football coach

Reinke moved to approve Blake Sappingfield as assistant varsity football coach. Mesz seconded. Mesz, Garnand, and Reinke yes. Sappingfield abstained.

8. Approve volunteer assistant varsity football coach

Garnand moved to approve Nick Zant as volunteer assistant varsity football coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve head junior high volleyball coach

Reinke moved to approve Michaela Borer as head junior high volleyball coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve assistant junior high volleyball coach

Garnand moved to approve Kami Busch as assistant junior high volleyball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve head varsity volleyball coach

Garnand moved to approve Jeremiah Pottebaum as head varsity volleyball coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve assistant varsity volleyball coach

Reinke moved to approve Rachel Barrett as assistant varsity volleyball coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach

Garnand moved to approve Libby Gardner as volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach

Garnand moved to approve Micaela Borer as volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve cross country co-head coach

Garnand moved to approve Jason Carlson as cross-country co-head coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

16. Approve cross country co-head coach

Reinke moved to approve Erin Benson as cross-country co-head coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

17. Approve head speech coach

Reinke moved to approve Emily Klaumann as head speech coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

18. Approve assistant speech coach

Mesz moved to approve Chuck Prior as assistant speech coach. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

M. New Business

1. Approve 2022 graduates

Reinke moved to approve the 2022 graduating seniors. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve bid for desks

Reinke moved to approve the bid from Office Elements for desks and chairs. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve bid for windows

Mesz moved to approve the bid from Nate’s Glass for windows. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

4. Approve milk bid

Garnand moved to approve the bid from Kemp’s Dairy for milk. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve Nutrition meal increases

Reinke moved to approve the nutrition meal increase for the 2022-2023 school year. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve sharing agreements

Mesz moved to approve the sharing agreements with Hinton, Westwood, and Akron-Westfield for the 2022-2023 school year. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Amend custodial/maintenance contract

Reinke moved to approve to amend Dave Mrla’s custodial/maintenance contract. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

8. Second reading to amend board policy regarding the 600 series: Education Program

9. Approve updated board policy for the 600 series: Education Program

Reinke moved to approve updating board policy regarding the 600 Series: Education Program. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve signature card

Reinke moved to approve Mercedees Miller and Tonia Healy to be added to the signature card and Ryan Anderson and Kristi VerSteeg to be removed. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

N. Adjourn

Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor. Meeting adjourned at 8:10 pm

Blake Sappingfield, Acting Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, June 23, 2022